Magic beat Nets for 2nd win over Brooklyn in 3 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Franz Wagner had 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks, and the Orlando Magic claimed their sixth straight win, and second in three days over the Nets, with a 100-92 victory against Brooklyn on Sunday.

Goga Bitadze added 12 points and 13 rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Orlando claim its 12th win in its past 13 games despite committing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Cam Johnson led Brooklyn with 26 points, and Dennis Schroder added 20 points and seven assists.

After an evenly matched first half that featured 14 lead changes and 11 ties, Orlando did its best to take control in the third quarter by outscoring Brooklyn 25-19. Despite losing second-leading scorer Jalen Suggs, who picked up his fifth foul at the 10:41 mark, the Magic went on a 17-6 run and built their largest lead, 69-59.

But Brooklyn did not wilt. The Nets opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, with Schroder scoring five points, including a three-point play that gave them the lead 76-75 with 10:45 left.

GRIZZLIES 136, PACERS 121

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as Memphis erased a 19-point first-half deficit and defeated Indiana.

Ja Morant finished with 19 points and eight assists, and Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane added 16 points each as Memphis won its sixth straight.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 19 points and nine rebounds, part of six Indiana players finishing in double figures. Pascal Siakam scored 17 points and handed out six assists, and Obi Toppin had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers got some help on the injury front as starting guard Andrew Nembhard returned after missing 14 games in November with left knee inflammation. His 14 first-half points helped Indiana to a double-digit lead. He did not play in the second half as he was on limited minutes.

CAVALIERS 115, CELTICS 111

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter as Cleveland ended Boston’s seven-game winning streak with a victory over the Celtics in the second intense matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top teams this season.

Mitchell made all six field-goal attempts — including four 3-pointers — in the fourth as the Cavs overcame a 12-point deficit. The All-Star guard scored 30 points in the second half after going just 2 of 8 from the floor in the first.

Darius Garland added 22 points for Cleveland, which got some revenge on Boston after the defending NBA champions handed the Cavs their first loss on Nov. 19 following a 15-0 start.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and Payton Pritchard 24 for the Celtics, who led 93-81 in the fourth before Mitchell took over. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for Boston.

The Celtics played without two starters: Jaylen Brown (illness) and Derrick White (foot sprain).

KNICKS 118, PELICANS 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 19 rebounds, and New York beat injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans.

Bridges, who was benched in the fourth quarter of Friday’s victory at Charlotte, rebounded by shooting 12 for 19 from the field and 7 for 12 from 3 for the Knicks, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson had 16 points and Miles McBride chipped in 13 points off the bench.

CJ McCollum had 13 points and Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi each scored 11 for the Pelicans, who have lost eight consecutive games and 14 of 15.

The Knicks held the Pelicans to 28 points in the first half.

New Orleans shot 35 for 94 from the field and made just four of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

RAPTORS 119, HEAT 116

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 37 points, Scottie Barnes had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto beat Miami Heat.

Jakob Poeltl had 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter scored 12 points as Toronto improved to 5-4 at home.

Barrett shot 15 for 20 and made all four of his free-throw attempts. He finished 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

Barnes had his sixth career triple-double in Friday’s loss at Miami and narrowly missed his seventh Sunday, when he finished with nine assists.

Tyler Herro scored 31 points and Jimmy Butler added 17 but Miami lost for the first time in three games. The Heat have not won three straight so far this season.

Herro shot 6 for 12 from long range but missed a 3 that would have tied the score with 29 seconds left.

ROCKETS 119, THUNDER 116

HOUSTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet had a season-high 38 points and Dillon Brooks made a go-ahead jump shot late to help Houston to a win over Oklahoma City.

The game was tied at 113 when Brooks hit the short jumper in the lane just before the shot clock expired to put the Rockets on top with 33.1 seconds to go.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a shot on the other end and Brooks grabbed the rebound. VanVleet was fouled and made both free throws to make it 117-113 with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Jalen Williams got the Thunder within 1 on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left, but VanVleet made two more free throws to secure the win.

LAKERS 105, JAZZ 104

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 27 points and 14 assists, and short-handed Los Angeles beat Utah.

After James missed a 3-pointer — his 10th attempt of the night — in the closing seconds, Utah had a chance to win the game but Collin Sexton fumbled the inbounds pass and couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.

James made a running left-handed hook with 41.0 seconds left but Walker Kessler made a putback on the other end to keep the Jazz within a basket.

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and John Collins had 21 but the Jazz lost for the eighth time inin agonizing fashion, their eighth loss in the last nine games.

