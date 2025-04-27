Cubs and Phillies square off in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (14-13, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-11, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (14-13, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-11, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-5, 6.43 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Phillies -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 9-6 record in home games and a 17-11 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .265, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 14-13 record overall and a 5-9 record in road games. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has seven doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 7-for-23 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.