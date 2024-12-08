Kraken rally past Rangers for a 7-5 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists to help Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken…

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists to help Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Sunday.

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists for Seattle, which trailed 3-1 early in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Vince Dunn, Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde also scored, and Grubauer made 32 saves.

K’Andre Miller and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist for New York, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reilly Smith, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere also scored.

Jonathan Quick made 15 saves for New York while subbing for Igor Shesterkin, who was away from the team because his wife went into labor with their second child. Shesterkin’s eight-year contract extension was announced Saturday.

Wright’s seventh goal of the season gave Seattle a 6-3 lead 11:13 into the third period. But New York pulled within one on goals by Miller and Lafreniere.

Gourde’s empty-netter at 18:14 helped close it out for the Kraken.

LIGHTNING 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice and added two assists, and Tampa Bay Lightning edged Vancouver.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two helpers for the Lightning, while Jake Guentzel scored on a power play late in the third period.

Captain Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net for the Canucks.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for Vancouver.

ISLANDERS 4 SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in a winning effort for New York against Ottawa, one day after stopping 28 in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In comparison, Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg faced 12 shots.

Both teams were playing the back half of back-to-backs.

With the game tied 2-2, Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders the lead at 13:46 of the third with New York’s second power-play goal of the game.

Ottawa pressed hard for the equalizer but Sorokin rose to the occasion and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

BLUE JACKETS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba ((AP) — Kent Johnson scored a pair of third-period goals to help Columbus snap a three-game losing skid with a victory over Winnipeg.

Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Kuraly, into an empty net, also scored for Columbus. James van Riemsdyk had a pair of assists.

Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg, which played in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets didn’t get their first shot on goal until a power play five minutes into the game, and were outshot 12-6 in the first period.

Connor scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season on Winnipeg’s fourth power play of the game.

AVALANCHE 4, DEVILS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his seventh career shutout, leading Colorado to a win over New Jersey.

Ross Colton, Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (16-13-0). Casey Mittelstadt and Calvin de Haan recorded two assists apiece.

Jake Allen had 19 saves for the Devils (18-10-2).

Lehkonen scored for the third time in Colorado’s last four games.

Colorado earned its fourth shutout of the season. The Devils were blanked for the fifth time this season.

UTAH 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Logan Cooley broke a tie on power play late in the second period and had an assist to help Utah beat Philadelphia.

Cooley took a no-look pass from Dylan Guenther and made a slick forehand-to-backhand move in front of the net to beat goalie Sam Ersson.

Cooley also assisted on Juuso Valimaki’s first goal of the season. Valimaki’s shot hit Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier’s stick and went past Ersson.

Jaxson Stauber stopped 20 shots for Utah. Ersson made 21 saves in his first start after missing a month because of a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia has lost three straight.

STARS 6, FLAMES 2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the first in a four-goal third-period for Dallas, including two from Thomas Harley, and the Stars beat Calgary.

Hintz tipped the puck just past Dustin Wolf’s right skate on a give-and-go with Esa Lindell at 5:13 of the period.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist while Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas, which began a season-long six-game homestand.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to remain perfect in 10 games this season at American Airlines Center for his 14th overall win, second among NHL goaltenders.

Calgary received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored one minute in, and Connor Zary.

Wolf stopped 22 shots. The rookie has three consecutive regulation losses after earning points in six straight (5-0-1

