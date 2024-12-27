BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ada 51, Lima Perry 35 Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 38 Archbold 39, Pettisville 34 Arlington 48, Haviland…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Lima Perry 35

Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 38

Archbold 39, Pettisville 34

Arlington 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 44

Ashland 49, New Philadelphia 43

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Attica Seneca E. 62, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47

Avon 60, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, Pa. 42

Baltimore Liberty Union 66, Parkersburg, W.Va. 63

Barberton 67, Avon Lake 54

Bay (OH) 76, Lorain Clearview 47

Beaver Eastern 75, Chillicothe Huntington 40

Beaver Local 63, Rayland Buckeye 20

Bellevue 64, Pemberville Eastwood 45

Berlin Hiland 50, Cle. JFK 35

Berlin Hiland 50, Warren JFK 35

Bishop Hartley 65, Kettering Fairmont 62

Bluffton 63, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44

Botkins 65, Minster 39

Bristol 79, Windham 44

Caledonia River Valley 76, Sparta Highland 39

Campbell Memorial 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58

Canfield 83, E. Liverpool 79

Canfield S. Range 54, Beloit W. Branch 52

Carey 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29

Castalia Margaretta 83, Vermilion 42

Chesapeake 65, Frankfort Adena 33

Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 43

Cin. Elder 40, Mason 34

Cin. McNicholas 83, GV Christian, Nev. 25

Cin. Seven Hills 76, Lexington Catholic, Ky. 71

Cin. Shroder 61, Belfry, Ky. 55

Cin. Sycamore 56, Harrison 36

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 68, Blanchester 57

Clinton Co., Ky. 65, Cin. Colerain 34

Coldwater 63, Ansonia 24

Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cle. VASJ 68

Columbus Grove 80, Leipsic 60

Convoy Crestview 70, Ottoville 30

Cortland Lakeview 66, Cortland Maplewood 57

Coshocton 64, Day. Northridge 61

Covington 51, Bradford 36

Creston Norwayne 70, Sumner (FL), Fla. 46

Crooksville 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 57

Defiance Tinora 46, Miller City 43

Delphos St John’s 74, Delphos Jefferson 29

Doylestown Chippewa 65, Rittman 42

E. Can. 76, Newcomerstown 67

E. Palestine 60, Youngstown Urban Scholars 9

Edgerton 51, Antwerp 38

Edon 62, Hicksville 52

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Genoa 40

Fostoria 66, Metamora Evergreen 5

Franklin 62, Bishop Fenwick 56

Fremont Ross 72, Tol. Woodward 29

Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Temple Christian 37

Ft. Recovery 52, S. Adams, Ind. 42

Galloway Westland 55, Jenkins, Ky. 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Richfield Revere 60

Geneva 67, Eastlake North 66

Gibsonburg 62, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Girard 56, McDonald 46

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 75, Martins Ferry 56

Grafton Midview 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Hamilton Badin 46, Hamilton 43

Hamilton Ross 58, Fairfield 57

Hamler Patrick Henry 66, Pandora-Gilboa 41

Hanoverton United 52, Pittsburgh High School For Creative And Performance Arts, Pa. 44

Harrod Allen E. 59, Cory-Rawson 15

Hilliard Bradley 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 70

Houston 59, Arcanum 55

Hubbard 50, Youngs. Liberty 32

Hundred, W.Va. 70, Beallsville 37

Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 29

Lakewood 72, Mansfield Christian 36

Lancaster 66, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 43

Leetonia 58, Warren Lordstown 51

Lexington 65, Mansfield Madison 45

Liberty Center 57, Holgate 32

Lima 84, Findlay 34

Lima Bath 75, Oregon Stritch 41

Lima Shawnee 74, Lima Cent. Cath. 59

Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Strasburg 36

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Tol. Scott 24

Malvern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Mantua Crestwood 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 58, St. Henry (OH) 50

Marion Pleasant 49, Galion 43

Massillon Washington 82, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62

McComb 54, Kenton 45

Medina 91, Alcott, Ill. 27

Medina Christian Academy 69, Akr. Springfield 32

Middletown 69, Tate, Fla. 27

Mineral Ridge 56, Warren Champion 29

Monroe 58, Cin. Christian 26

Moon, Pa. 72, Worthington Christian 70

Morral Ridgedale 60, Howard E. Knox 55

Mt. Orab Western Brown 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 42

N. Can. Hoover 65, Willoughby S. 44

Napoleon 69, Defiance Ayersville 40

New Bremen 69, Dola Hardin Northern 26

New Madison Tri-Village 79, Legacy Christian 25

New Richmond 84, Bishop Brossart, Ky. 74

Newark 60, Tol. Start 36

Niles McKinley 56, Salem 45

Oak Hill 63, Lucasville Valley 57

Oregon Clay 57, Tiffin Columbian 51

Paulding 56, Pioneer N. Central 41

Perrysburg 69, Wauseon 68, 2OT

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Yellow Springs 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Beechwood, Ky. 41

Richmond Hts. 57, Cols. Northland 55

Rockford Parkway 52, Centerburg 45

Russia 77, Bellefontaine 43

S. Webster 76, McArthur Vinton County 44

STVM 71, Youngs. Ursuline 67

Sandusky 68, Lorain 65

Shelby 59, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Southwestern, Ky. 80, Bethel-Tate 38

Spencerville 70, St Marys 34

St. Xavier (OH) 69, Regis, N.Y. 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 65, Bellaire 54

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56

Sunbury Big Walnut 74, Cols. Beechcroft 50

Swanton 61, Delta 59

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Bucyrus Wynford 26

Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Maumee 46

Tol. St. Francis 79, Tol. Maumee Valley 43

Toledo St John’s Jesuit 53, Marysville, Mich. 32

Tontogany Otsego 64, Van Buren 58

Toronto 65, Waynesburg Central, Pa. 40

Tradition Prep, Fla. 63, Cin. Country Day 44

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

Upper Sandusky 83, Bucyrus 62

Vienna Mathews 68, Middlefield Cardinal 44

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61, Day. Meadowdale 41

Warren Howland 56, Twinsburg 45

Warsaw River View 66, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, London 54

Waverly 45, Southeastern 43

West 45, Logan 35

Wheelersburg 74, McDermott Scioto NW 52

Youngs. Boardman 80, Struthers 47

Zanesville Maysville 82, Carrollton 74

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.