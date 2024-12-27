BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 51, Lima Perry 35
Anna 53, Sidney Fairlawn 38
Archbold 39, Pettisville 34
Arlington 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 44
Ashland 49, New Philadelphia 43
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Circleville Logan Elm 37
Attica Seneca E. 62, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47
Avon 60, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, Pa. 42
Baltimore Liberty Union 66, Parkersburg, W.Va. 63
Barberton 67, Avon Lake 54
Bay (OH) 76, Lorain Clearview 47
Beaver Eastern 75, Chillicothe Huntington 40
Beaver Local 63, Rayland Buckeye 20
Bellevue 64, Pemberville Eastwood 45
Berlin Hiland 50, Cle. JFK 35
Berlin Hiland 50, Warren JFK 35
Bishop Hartley 65, Kettering Fairmont 62
Bluffton 63, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44
Botkins 65, Minster 39
Bristol 79, Windham 44
Caledonia River Valley 76, Sparta Highland 39
Campbell Memorial 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58
Canfield 83, E. Liverpool 79
Canfield S. Range 54, Beloit W. Branch 52
Carey 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29
Castalia Margaretta 83, Vermilion 42
Chesapeake 65, Frankfort Adena 33
Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 43
Cin. Elder 40, Mason 34
Cin. McNicholas 83, GV Christian, Nev. 25
Cin. Seven Hills 76, Lexington Catholic, Ky. 71
Cin. Shroder 61, Belfry, Ky. 55
Cin. Sycamore 56, Harrison 36
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 68, Blanchester 57
Clinton Co., Ky. 65, Cin. Colerain 34
Coldwater 63, Ansonia 24
Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cle. VASJ 68
Columbus Grove 80, Leipsic 60
Convoy Crestview 70, Ottoville 30
Cortland Lakeview 66, Cortland Maplewood 57
Coshocton 64, Day. Northridge 61
Covington 51, Bradford 36
Creston Norwayne 70, Sumner (FL), Fla. 46
Crooksville 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 57
Defiance Tinora 46, Miller City 43
Delphos St John’s 74, Delphos Jefferson 29
Doylestown Chippewa 65, Rittman 42
E. Can. 76, Newcomerstown 67
E. Palestine 60, Youngstown Urban Scholars 9
Edgerton 51, Antwerp 38
Edon 62, Hicksville 52
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Genoa 40
Fostoria 66, Metamora Evergreen 5
Franklin 62, Bishop Fenwick 56
Fremont Ross 72, Tol. Woodward 29
Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Temple Christian 37
Ft. Recovery 52, S. Adams, Ind. 42
Galloway Westland 55, Jenkins, Ky. 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Richfield Revere 60
Geneva 67, Eastlake North 66
Gibsonburg 62, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Girard 56, McDonald 46
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 75, Martins Ferry 56
Grafton Midview 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Hamilton Badin 46, Hamilton 43
Hamilton Ross 58, Fairfield 57
Hamler Patrick Henry 66, Pandora-Gilboa 41
Hanoverton United 52, Pittsburgh High School For Creative And Performance Arts, Pa. 44
Harrod Allen E. 59, Cory-Rawson 15
Hilliard Bradley 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 70
Houston 59, Arcanum 55
Hubbard 50, Youngs. Liberty 32
Hundred, W.Va. 70, Beallsville 37
Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 29
Lakewood 72, Mansfield Christian 36
Lancaster 66, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 43
Leetonia 58, Warren Lordstown 51
Lexington 65, Mansfield Madison 45
Liberty Center 57, Holgate 32
Lima 84, Findlay 34
Lima Bath 75, Oregon Stritch 41
Lima Shawnee 74, Lima Cent. Cath. 59
Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Strasburg 36
Lyndhurst Brush 70, Tol. Scott 24
Malvern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Mantua Crestwood 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 58, St. Henry (OH) 50
Marion Pleasant 49, Galion 43
Massillon Washington 82, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62
McComb 54, Kenton 45
Medina 91, Alcott, Ill. 27
Medina Christian Academy 69, Akr. Springfield 32
Middletown 69, Tate, Fla. 27
Mineral Ridge 56, Warren Champion 29
Monroe 58, Cin. Christian 26
Moon, Pa. 72, Worthington Christian 70
Morral Ridgedale 60, Howard E. Knox 55
Mt. Orab Western Brown 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 42
N. Can. Hoover 65, Willoughby S. 44
Napoleon 69, Defiance Ayersville 40
New Bremen 69, Dola Hardin Northern 26
New Madison Tri-Village 79, Legacy Christian 25
New Richmond 84, Bishop Brossart, Ky. 74
Newark 60, Tol. Start 36
Niles McKinley 56, Salem 45
Oak Hill 63, Lucasville Valley 57
Oregon Clay 57, Tiffin Columbian 51
Paulding 56, Pioneer N. Central 41
Perrysburg 69, Wauseon 68, 2OT
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Yellow Springs 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Beechwood, Ky. 41
Richmond Hts. 57, Cols. Northland 55
Rockford Parkway 52, Centerburg 45
Russia 77, Bellefontaine 43
S. Webster 76, McArthur Vinton County 44
STVM 71, Youngs. Ursuline 67
Sandusky 68, Lorain 65
Shelby 59, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Southwestern, Ky. 80, Bethel-Tate 38
Spencerville 70, St Marys 34
St. Xavier (OH) 69, Regis, N.Y. 41
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 65, Bellaire 54
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56
Sunbury Big Walnut 74, Cols. Beechcroft 50
Swanton 61, Delta 59
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Bucyrus Wynford 26
Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Maumee 46
Tol. St. Francis 79, Tol. Maumee Valley 43
Toledo St John’s Jesuit 53, Marysville, Mich. 32
Tontogany Otsego 64, Van Buren 58
Toronto 65, Waynesburg Central, Pa. 40
Tradition Prep, Fla. 63, Cin. Country Day 44
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Wintersville Indian Creek 37
Upper Sandusky 83, Bucyrus 62
Vienna Mathews 68, Middlefield Cardinal 44
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61, Day. Meadowdale 41
Warren Howland 56, Twinsburg 45
Warsaw River View 66, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, London 54
Waverly 45, Southeastern 43
West 45, Logan 35
Wheelersburg 74, McDermott Scioto NW 52
Youngs. Boardman 80, Struthers 47
Zanesville Maysville 82, Carrollton 74
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
