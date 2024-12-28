DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NFL Saturday Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer is setting the stage with $200 in bonuses on Saturday. Bettors can secure a $150 bonus with a $5 wager plus a $50 deposit bonus.







New bettors can start with a $5 bet on the NFL to get $150 in bonuses with a win. It’s worth noting that new players in select states will win this $150 bonus instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV).

There are three NFL games on Saturday as we approach the end of the regular season. Here is a quick look at how to sign up and start reaping the rewards with this new promo.

Access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the NFL to get $150 in bonuses. Click here to register with this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos All-Parlay NFL Bet Boost,, NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are tons of options out there for bettors this weekend between the NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball. With that said, we expect to see the most interest in the NFL on Saturday.

Bettors can start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive six $25 bonus bets. Remember, anyone in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV will receive these bonus bets instantly.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and claim this offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new users:

Click here to get in on the action. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to get in on the action. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $5 on any NFL game to secure the $150 bonus (paid out as six $25 bonus bets).

New users will also be eligible for a $50 deposit bonus.

Saturday NFL Week 17 Matchups

The NFL is taking over Saturday with a tripleheader, including two AFC matchups with playoff implications. The Chargers and Broncos can clinch wild card berths with wins. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets on all three matchups.

Here is a current look at the odds for these three games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New England Patriots (+4.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

If you want to bet on Sunday’s slate, be sure to check for any line movement between today and tomorrow’s kickoffs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.