With Ingram and Jones back, the Pelicans are healthier now and looking to stack up victories

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Between Brandon Ingram’s 21-point third quarter and Herb Jones’ clinching block of Devin Booker’s last-second 3-point shot, the New Orleans Pelicans looked more like the team coach Willie Green envisioned when the season began.

For the first time since late October, the Pelicans had five of the top six players in their rotation in the lineup when they held off the Phoenix Suns, 126-124, to snap a nine-game losing streak on Thursday night.

“It allows us to be the team that we believe that we can be,” said Green, whose 5-18 squad remains near the bottom of the Western Conference. “As we’re getting healthy, we want to continue to chip away.”

Star power forward Zion Williamson was the only starter still unavailable against Phoenix. The timeline for his return from a left hamstring injury remains unclear.

Ingram (29 points), Jones (12 points and four steals), CJ McCollum (25 points), sixth man Trey Murphy III (19 points) and Dejounte Murray (17 points) all contributed significantly against the Suns.

“It was great,” Murray said. “Obviously, health is wealth. … You could never judge a team without their guys.”

Jones, who has been New Orleans’ top defender for the past few seasons, missed 18 games with a right shoulder strain.

“Herb’s one of those guys — he just puts out fires,” Green said. “Without him on the floor, we’re missing a lot.”

Jones was injured diving on the floor at Golden State on Oct. 29. He showed no hesitation about crashing to the court for loose balls or tie-ups on Thursday night.

“After I made the decision I was good enough to play, once I get out there, I go for what I know — and that’s playing hard,” Jones said.

Ingram had missed five games with a right calf injury. He made 10 of 19 shots, and hit three straight 3s during his big third quarter, when New Orleans turned an 11-point deficit into a 99-93 lead.

The threat of Ingram’s scoring opened lanes for players like McCollum, who hit a driving floater high off the glass to put the Pelicans in front for good in the final minute of regulation.

“That was the first time we had played together since the third game of the season,” McCollum said. “It’s not like we’ve been on the court together at all. It’s not an excuse. It’s just our reality.”

After the Pelicans opened the season with two straight victories, they lost 18 of their next 20.

Now they’ll need to start stacking victories on top of Thursday night’s triumph if they want to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Green said he does not believe the Pelicans allowed their recent rash of injuries to undermine team chemistry — or players’ enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“There’s nobody to blame,” Green said. “We’re in it. We have to embrace being here.”

