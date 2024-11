Saturday, Nov. 9 EAST Army 64, St. Peter’s 42 Holy Cross 61, Mass.-Lowell 49 La Salle 68, Delaware 54 Pittsburgh…

Saturday, Nov. 9

EAST

Army 64, St. Peter’s 42

Holy Cross 61, Mass.-Lowell 49

La Salle 68, Delaware 54

Pittsburgh 64, Bucknell 61

St. Bonaventure 82, Binghamton 61

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 74, Robert Morris 69, OT

Richmond 93, Morgan St. 39

UNC-Greensboro 62, SC-Upstate 54

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.