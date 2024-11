Friday, Nov. 8 EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 62, American 59 MIDWEST Oakland 95, Cougars 51 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 84, Texas A&M Commerce…

Friday, Nov. 8

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, American 59

MIDWEST

Oakland 95, Cougars 51

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 84, Texas A&M Commerce 65

Cent. Arkansas 63, Samford 44

___

