Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 25 EAST Baylor 73, Villanova 62 Binghamton 68, Canisius 58 Delaware St. 76, Bloomfield 73 Duquesne 77, Robert…

Monday, Nov. 25

EAST

Baylor 73, Villanova 62

Binghamton 68, Canisius 58

Delaware St. 76, Bloomfield 73

Duquesne 77, Robert Morris 61

Mississippi 92, Boston College 55

Syracuse 82, Missouri 59

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Alabama St. 33

Chattanooga 66, Lipscomb 60

Clemson 90, UAB 52

Fairfield 79, Charleston Southern 36

NC State 77, Southern U. 47

North Carolina 69, Indiana 39

MIDWEST

Columbia 69, Ball St. 62

Duke 73, Kansas St. 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Dayton 56

Oklahoma 85, DePaul 62

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, St. Mary’s (Texas) 42

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 99, Lindenwood (Mo.) 79

FAR WEST

LSU 68, Washington 67

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.