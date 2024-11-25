Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 25
EAST
Baylor 73, Villanova 62
Binghamton 68, Canisius 58
Delaware St. 76, Bloomfield 73
Duquesne 77, Robert Morris 61
Mississippi 92, Boston College 55
Syracuse 82, Missouri 59
SOUTH
Alabama 83, Alabama St. 33
Chattanooga 66, Lipscomb 60
Clemson 90, UAB 52
Fairfield 79, Charleston Southern 36
NC State 77, Southern U. 47
North Carolina 69, Indiana 39
MIDWEST
Columbia 69, Ball St. 62
Duke 73, Kansas St. 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Dayton 56
Oklahoma 85, DePaul 62
Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, St. Mary’s (Texas) 42
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 99, Lindenwood (Mo.) 79
FAR WEST
LSU 68, Washington 67
