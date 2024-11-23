Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 23
EAST
Army 56, UMass 50
Boston College 81, Holy Cross 55
Bucknell 51, Youngstown St. 36
Colgate 82, St. Bonaventure 72
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, St. Peter’s 50
George Washington 56, Georgia Southern 46
La Salle 69, American 60
Marshall 84, Tulsa 80, OT
Merrimack 87, NJIT 76
Pittsburgh 64, Robert Morris 51
Rhode Island 63, Brown 58
Temple 52, Drexel 43
SOUTH
Baylor 101, Southern Miss. 55
E. Kentucky 87, Radford 40
FAU 62, FIU 52
Furman 101, Bob Jones 47
Gardner-Webb 88, Johnson C. Smith 67
Howard 76, New Hampshire 55
Lipscomb 86, Evansville 79
Navy 75, Longwood 61
Norfolk St. 71, UNC-Wilmington 52
Utah Tech 79, McNeese St. 69
Wake Forest 60, Davidson 55
MIDWEST
Detroit 72, W. Michigan 63
Harvard 75, Northwestern 50
Kent St. 89, Xavier 69
Missouri St. 91, Saint Louis 68
Wisconsin 67, Omaha 65
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.