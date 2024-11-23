Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 23 EAST Army 56, UMass 50 Boston College 81, Holy Cross 55 Bucknell 51, Youngstown St. 36 Colgate…

Saturday, Nov. 23

EAST

Army 56, UMass 50

Boston College 81, Holy Cross 55

Bucknell 51, Youngstown St. 36

Colgate 82, St. Bonaventure 72

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, St. Peter’s 50

George Washington 56, Georgia Southern 46

La Salle 69, American 60

Marshall 84, Tulsa 80, OT

Merrimack 87, NJIT 76

Pittsburgh 64, Robert Morris 51

Rhode Island 63, Brown 58

Temple 52, Drexel 43

SOUTH

Baylor 101, Southern Miss. 55

E. Kentucky 87, Radford 40

FAU 62, FIU 52

Furman 101, Bob Jones 47

Gardner-Webb 88, Johnson C. Smith 67

Howard 76, New Hampshire 55

Lipscomb 86, Evansville 79

Navy 75, Longwood 61

Norfolk St. 71, UNC-Wilmington 52

Utah Tech 79, McNeese St. 69

Wake Forest 60, Davidson 55

MIDWEST

Detroit 72, W. Michigan 63

Harvard 75, Northwestern 50

Kent St. 89, Xavier 69

Missouri St. 91, Saint Louis 68

Wisconsin 67, Omaha 65

