Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 16
EAST
Albany (NY) 61, Sacred Heart 49
Dartmouth 57, Mass.-Lowell 41
Delaware St. 80, Cheyney University (Pa.) 44
Vermont 67, Holy Cross 50
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 68, Longwood 64
Miami 83, Florida 73
Tennessee 109, Liberty 93
UNC-Wilmington 103, Builders 22
Virginia Tech 86, Coppin St. 51
W. Carolina 80, SC-Upstate 52
MIDWEST
Akron 85, Cleveland St. 74
Bowling Green 92, St. Bonaventure 41
Detroit 73, Bellarmine 71
Ohio 52, George Washington 40
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 71, Abilene Christian 60
UTSA 78, UTEP 73
