Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 16

EAST

Albany (NY) 61, Sacred Heart 49

Dartmouth 57, Mass.-Lowell 41

Delaware St. 80, Cheyney University (Pa.) 44

Vermont 67, Holy Cross 50

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 68, Longwood 64

Miami 83, Florida 73

Tennessee 109, Liberty 93

UNC-Wilmington 103, Builders 22

Virginia Tech 86, Coppin St. 51

W. Carolina 80, SC-Upstate 52

MIDWEST

Akron 85, Cleveland St. 74

Bowling Green 92, St. Bonaventure 41

Detroit 73, Bellarmine 71

Ohio 52, George Washington 40

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 71, Abilene Christian 60

UTSA 78, UTEP 73

