Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Macon-East 62, Lakeside School 7
Southside-Selma 36, Hillcrest-Evergreen 35
AHSAA State Playoffs=
Class 7A=
First Round=
Hoover (AL) 35, Fairhope 10
Vestavia Hills 42, Mary Montgomery 21
Class 6A=
First Round=
Saraland 42, Chelsea 3
Class 4A=
First Round=
St. Michael Catholic 63, Handley 40
Class 3A=
First Round=
Bayside Academy 36, Hale County 6
Fyffe 66, Ohatchee 30
Class 2A=
First Round=
Susan Moore 34, Decatur Heritage 27
Class 1A=
First Round=
Linden 63, Southern Choctaw 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.