Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Macon-East 62, Lakeside School 7

Southside-Selma 36, Hillcrest-Evergreen 35

AHSAA State Playoffs=

Class 7A=

First Round=

Hoover (AL) 35, Fairhope 10

Vestavia Hills 42, Mary Montgomery 21

Class 6A=

First Round=

Saraland 42, Chelsea 3

Class 4A=

First Round=

St. Michael Catholic 63, Handley 40

Class 3A=

First Round=

Bayside Academy 36, Hale County 6

Fyffe 66, Ohatchee 30

Class 2A=

First Round=

Susan Moore 34, Decatur Heritage 27

Class 1A=

First Round=

Linden 63, Southern Choctaw 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

