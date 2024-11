Sports on TV for Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Adv23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Nov. 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 —…

Adv23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Memphis vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Colorado vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Michigan vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Xavier vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Five for the Fight National Hoopfest: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers

ESPN — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers

ESPN2 — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

_____

Tuesday, Nov. 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

TBS — San Diego St. vs. Creighton, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Oregon vs. Texas A&M, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Kentucky

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wagner at Georgetown

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Grand Canyon vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

8 p.m.

TBS — Houston vs. Alabama, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas vs. Duke, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: California Baptist vs. SMU, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

TBS — Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Lahaina, Hawaii

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Seattle vs. Furman, Las Vegas

Midnight

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Fresno St. vs. Washington St., Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Michigan St. vs. California, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

_____

Wednesday, Nov. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Louisville vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Lahaina, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Lahaina, Hawaii

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Oklahoma vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Davidson vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Lahaina, Hawaii

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

10 p.m.

TBS — Players Era Festival, Rutgers vs. Alabama, Las Vegas

Midnight

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Lahaina, Hawaii

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TBS — Players Era Festival, Notre Dame vs. Houston, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Southern Cal vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, First Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Tip-Off Tournament: Rip City at South Bay

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Colorado

_____

Thursday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Wake Forest vs. Florida, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: Purdue vs. NC State, Semifinal, San Diego

4 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas vs. Illinois, Kansas City, Mo.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Santa Clara vs. TCU, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Utah St. vs. St. Bonaventure, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

FS1 — Rady Children’s Invitational: BYU vs. Mississippi, Semifinal, San Diego

6:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Colorado St. vs. Washington, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

9 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

11:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: New Mexico vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: South Carolina vs. Iowa St., Fort Myers, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tuskegee at Alabama St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulane

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, First Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Second Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Giants at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at Green Bay

PEACOCK — Miami at Green Bay

_____

Friday, Nov. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Diego

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Championship, San Diego

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

Midnight

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Southern Cal vs. Saint Louis, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Colorado

CBS — Minnesota at Wisconsin

FOX — Oregon St. at Boise St.

ESPN Navy at East Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at San Jose St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Georgia

NBC — Nebraska at Iowa

8 p.m.

FOX — Utah at UCF

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Second Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Third Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Minnesota

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Dallas

RODEO

9 p.m.

FS1 — The American Rodeo: The Kimes Ranch Breakaway Championships – Day 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.

_____

Saturday, Nov. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

FS1 — TBA

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. at Southern U.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

FOX — TBA

NBC — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Third Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Final Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

_____

Sunday, Dec. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Creighton at Tulsa

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — MTSU at UAB

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A Chargers at Atlanta, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at New England, Tennessee at Washington

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, Seattle at N.Y. Jets, Houston at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Philadelphia at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Buffalo

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Buffalo

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU World Cup Speed Skating

_____

