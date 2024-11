NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 9½ 10½ (44½) Dallas Minnesota 4½ 3½ (39½) at CHICAGO Kansas…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 9½ 10½ (44½) Dallas Minnesota 4½ 3½ (39½) at CHICAGO Kansas City 11½ 10½ (43½) at CAROLINA at MIAMI 7 7½ (46½) New England at HOUSTON 8½ 7½ (40½) Tennessee Detroit 7 7½ (50½) at INDIANAPOLIS Tampa Bay 3 5½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Denver 3 5½ (41½) at LAS VEGAS at GREEN BAY 1½ 5½ (44½) San Francisco at SEATTLE 1½ 1½ (47½) Arizona Philadelphia 2½ 2½ (48½) at LA RAMS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 3½ 2½ (50½) at LA CHARGERS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 19½ 21½ (52½) Kent State Toledo 10½ 7½ (48½) at AKRON

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TULANE 14½ 13½ (55½) Memphis

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 1½ 1½ (44½) Minnesota at COLORADO 14½ 14½ (65½) Oklahoma State at OLE MISS 19½ 25½ (60½) Mississippi State at IOWA 3½ 4½ (37½) Nebraska at GEORGIA 20½ 20½ (54½) Georgia Tech

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 2½ 3½ (48½) at KENTUCKY at OHIO STATE 20½ 20½ (44½) Michigan Duke 3½ 3½ (49½) at WAKE FOREST Tennessee 12½ 12½ (48½) at VANDERBILT at CLEMSON 2½ 2½ (51½) South Carolina at WESTERN MICHIGAN 6½ 6½ (56½) Eastern Michigan at PENN STATE 24½ 24½ (48½) Maryland at SMU 9 9½ (OFF) Cal at ALABAMA 15½ 14½ (52½) Auburn at MISSOURI 4½ 4½ (54½) Arkansas at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ 3½ (54½) NC State Miami (FL) 9½ 9½ (64½) at SYRACUSE at LSU 4½ 4½ (49½) Oklahoma Texas 7½ 7½ (50½) at TEXAS A&M New Mexico 3½ 3½ (60½) at HAWAII

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (221½) Minnesota at INDIANA 12 (243½) Washington at MIAMI 2½ (221½) Dallas LA Clippers 2 (208½) at PHILADELPHIA at CLEVELAND 13 (238) Toronto at SACRAMENTO 7½ (222½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PRINCETON 10½ Portland at BOISE STATE 23½ Hampton St. John’s 7½ at GEORGIA at RHODE ISLAND 3½ Charleston (SC) at MAINE 5½ Holy Cross Wofford 4½ at PORTLAND STATE at VCU 2½ Miami (FL) Rutgers 12½ at KENNESAW STATE at MARYLAND 5½ Villanova at APPALACHIAN STATE 4½ William & Mary at CENT. CONN. ST. 6½ Binghamton South Florida 1½ at WRIGHT STATE South Dakota State 2½ at DUQUESNE at VALPARAISO 6½ Eastern Illinois UNC Asheville 8½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at SAINT BONAVENTURE 7½ Bryant LSU 1½ at UCF at NEVADA 6½ Oklahoma State Florida State 3½ at UMASS at CAL 16½ Sacramento State at EVANSVILLE 3½ Campbell at CSU NORTHRIDGE 9½ Utah Tech Towson 9½ at MORGAN STATE at AIR FORCE 9½ Mercyhurst at MISSOURI 34½ UAPB at LIPSCOMB 13½ Jackson State at HIGH POINT 8½ Missouri State at UC RIVERSIDE 16½ Alcorn State Pittsburgh 2½ at WISCONSIN at BRADLEY 5½ Middle Tennessee at MCNEESE 7½ Longwood Yale 8½ at DELAWARE Florida Atlantic 2½ at SETON HALL at MONTANA 11½ Denver at USC 18½ Grambling at BOSTON COLLEGE 10½ Old Dominion at NEW MEXICO 22½ Texas Southern at MONTANA STATE 6½ Southern Miss Ohio 3½ at TEXAS STATE at KANSAS STATE 2½ Liberty at VANDERBILT 3½ Drake

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -184 Utah +152

