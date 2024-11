NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 9½ 10½ (44½) Dallas Minnesota 4½ 3½ (39½) at CHICAGO Kansas…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 9½ 10½ (44½) Dallas Minnesota 4½ 3½ (39½) at CHICAGO Kansas City 11½ 10½ (43½) at CAROLINA at HOUSTON 8½ 7½ (40½) Tennessee Detroit 7 7½ (50½) at INDIANAPOLIS Tampa Bay 3 5½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at MIAMI 7 7 (46½) New England Denver 3 6½ (41½) at LAS VEGAS Arizona 1½ 1½ (47½) at SEATTLE at GREEN BAY 1½ 3 (46½) San Francisco Philadelphia 2½ 2½ (48½) at LA RAMS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 3½ 3 (50½) at LA CHARGERS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UTSA 14½ 16½ (55½) Temple at MICHIGAN STATE 14½ 13½ (48½) Purdue UNLV 8½ 7½ (60½) at SAN JOSE STATE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 9½ 10½ (55½) at FLORIDA at SYRACUSE 9½ 10½ (54½) UConn Illinois 1½ 1½ (47½) at RUTGERS SMU 10½ 9½ (57½) at VIRGINIA at OHIO STATE 9½ 11½ (52½) Indiana North Carolina 1½ 2½ (55½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at MIAMI (FL) 22½ 24½ (66½) Wake Forest at JACKSONVILLE STATE 8½ 6½ (56½) Sam Houston Iowa 9½ 5½ (45½) at MARYLAND at GEORGIA 45½ 42½ (55½) UMass at TENNESSEE 39½ 40½ (52½) UTEP at LIBERTY 1½ 1½ (56½) Western Kentucky at FLORIDA STATE 33½ 33½ (44½) Charleston Southern Bowling Green 10½ 10½ (56½) at BALL STATE Rice 6½ 6½ (51½) at UAB at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3½ 3½ (52½) New Mexico State James Madison 7½ 7½ (58½) at APPALACHIAN STATE Florida International 8½ 8½ (43½) at KENNESAW STATE at ARKANSAS STATE 3½ 2½ (52½) UL Monroe South Alabama 21½ 22½ (54½) at SOUTHERN MISS at TCU 9½ 11½ (59½) Arizona Charlotte 2½ 2½ (48½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at SOUTH FLORIDA 15½ 17½ (60½) Tulsa UCF 2½ 2½ (63½) at WEST VIRGINIA Colorado 2½ 2½ (59½) at KANSAS at CLEMSON 50½ 49½ (58½) Citadel Texas Tech 4½ 3½ (65½) at OKLAHOMA STATE at NEBRASKA 1½ 1½ (42½) Wisconsin at MICHIGAN 12½ 10½ (36½) Northwestern at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 3½ (49½) BYU at CAL 10½ 13½ (54½) Stanford at NORTH TEXAS 2½ 2½ (73½) East Carolina at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (56½) Georgia Southern at UTAH STATE 4½ 4½ (61½) San Diego State Penn State 13½ 11½ (45½) at MINNESOTA at TEXAS 20½ 20½ (46½) Kentucky at ARKANSAS 23½ 21½ (48½) Louisiana Tech at SOUTH CAROLINA 42½ 42½ (49½) Wofford at LOUISVILLE 7½ 8½ (58½) Pittsburgh Missouri 6½ 7½ (57½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at LOUISIANA 7½ 10½ (52½) Troy Boise State 21½ 22½ (56½) at WYOMING at TEXAS STATE 18½ 20½ (58½) Georgia State Washington State 13½ 11½ (56½) at OREGON STATE Baylor 7½ 7½ (50½) at HOUSTON at NOTRE DAME 12½ 14½ (45½) Army at OLD DOMINION 2½ 2½ (51½) Marshall Iowa State 6½ 7½ (41½) at UTAH Texas A&M 2½ 2½ (45½) at AUBURN Alabama 14½ 13½ (46½) at OKLAHOMA at LSU 7½ 7½ (53½) Vanderbilt at KANSAS STATE 7½ 8½ (52½) Cincinnati Virginia Tech 2½ 3½ (46½) at DUKE USC 4½ 4½ (51½) at UCLA at NEVADA 2½ 3½ (44½) Air Force at FRESNO STATE 1½ 2½ (44½) Colorado State

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 15½ (238½) at WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA 6 (217) Brooklyn Golden State 10 (221½) at NEW ORLEANS at MILWAUKEE 5 (237½) Indiana at HOUSTON 12 (221½) Portland Atlanta 1½ (245) at CHICAGO at DENVER 4 (229½) Dallas Sacramento 2 (221½) at LA CLIPPERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FGCU 5½ CSU Bakersfield at UAB 7½ Longwood Northeastern 5½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Pittsburgh 6½ at LSU at MCNEESE 10½ Illinois State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 6½ Presbyterian St. Thomas 1½ at WOFFORD Wisconsin 5½ at UCF at FLORIDA STATE 5½ Temple at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ IU Indianapolis at LIBERTY 12½ Louisiana at UTAH 24½ Utah Tech at OHIO STATE 25½ Campbell at FLORIDA 17½ Southern Illinois at KENTUCKY 33½ Jackson State at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 12½ South Carolina Upstate at BUTLER 11½ Merrimack at FORDHAM 6½ Drexel at NC STATE 15½ William & Mary at LOUISVILLE 17½ Winthrop at DAVIDSON 19½ VMI at NOTRE DAME 15½ Elon at MISSOURI 19½ Pacific at MILWAUKEE 4½ Portland State at KANSAS STATE 8½ George Washington South Dakota 3½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at MURRAY STATE 7½ Utah Valley at NORTHWESTERN 18½ Pepperdine Green Bay 1½ at EVANSVILLE at HOUSTON 27½ Hofstra at CREIGHTON 10½ Nebraska Iowa 1½ at UTAH STATE Mississippi State 1½ at SMU at ARKANSAS 20½ Little Rock UC Irvine 8½ at WEBER STATE at COLORADO STATE 10½ UC Riverside at WASHINGTON 26½ Alcorn State at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 8½ North Dakota Southern Utah 1½ at SAN DIEGO at UCLA 25½ CSU Fullerton at ARIZONA 1½ Duke at WICHITA STATE 2½ Saint Louis North Carolina 16½ at HAWAII

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -154 at PITTSBURGH +128 Buffalo -150 at ANAHEIM +125

