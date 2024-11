NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Giants 1½ 6½ (40½) at CAROLINA Buffalo 4½ 3½ (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Giants 1½ 6½ (40½) at CAROLINA Buffalo 4½ 3½ (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS Minnesota 3 6½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at WASHINGTON 1½ 2½ (44½) Pittsburgh at KANSAS CITY 9½ 7½ (41½) Denver Atlanta 1½ 3½ (46½) at NEW ORLEANS San Francisco 5½ 6½ (50½) at TAMPA BAY at CHICAGO 6½ 6½ (38½) New England at LA CHARGERS 6½ 7½ (38½) Tennessee Philadelphia 2½ 7½ (43½) at DALLAS NY Jets 1½ 1½ (46½) at ARIZONA Detroit 2½ 3½ (49½) at HOUSTON

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 2½ 1½ (48½) Miami

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 10½ 13½ (47½) Central Michigan at BOWLING GREEN 6½ 7½ (57½) Western Michigan at BUFFALO 5½ 4½ (51½) Ball State

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI (OH) 30½ 30½ (46½) Kent State at OHIO 11½ 9½ (46½) Eastern Michigan at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 18½ 18½ (46½) Akron

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG East Carolina 11½ 11½ (60½) at TULSA

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at COLORADO STATE 9½ 9½ (45½) Wyoming at WASHINGTON 8 7½ (OFF) UCLA at ARIZONA 3½ 1½ (42½) Houston

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 10½ 10½ (59½) at PITTSBURGH Tulane 6 6½ (OFF) at NAVY Texas 16½ 13½ (OFF) at ARKANSAS at COLORADO 7½ 7½ (53½) Utah at ILLINOIS 2½ 2½ (47½) Michigan State Louisville 19½ 19½ (57½) at STANFORD LSU 5½ 5½ (OFF) at FLORIDA at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7½ 7½ (54½) Troy at USC 8½ 8½ (51½) Nebraska Oregon 14 14½ (OFF) at WISCONSIN at GEORGIA 10½ 10½ (50½) Tennessee at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ 10½ (62½) Wake Forest at BYU 7 6½ (OFF) Kansas

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 4½ (220½) at DETROIT Boston 3½ (230½) at MILWAUKEE New York 3 (227½) at INDIANA at ORLANDO 9 (218½) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (228½) Golden State at MINNESOTA 7½ (216½) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (221½) Charlotte at DENVER 5½ (231½) Dallas at PHOENIX 2½ (229) Sacramento Memphis 2 (224½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 11 (234½) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 12½ Appalachian State at INDIANA 26½ Eastern Illinois Michigan 1½ at WAKE FOREST at VANDERBILT 24½ Southeast Missouri State at DETROIT MERCY 2½ Niagara at GEORGIA TECH 12½ North Florida at MIAMI (FL) 27½ Binghamton at CAMPBELL 9½ Saint Francis (PA) at DRAKE 4½ SFA at NORTHERN IOWA 1½ UC Irvine Princeton 6½ at NORTHEASTERN at AMERICAN 1½ Harvard at BROWN 3½ Maine at OKLAHOMA STATE 11½ St. Thomas at UAB 17½ SE Louisiana at GEORGIA 15½ Texas Southern at WYOMING 9½ Tennessee State at CREIGHTON 34½ Fairleigh Dickinson at LSU 21½ Alabama State at GONZAGA 19½ Arizona State at HAWAII 5½ San Jose State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -178 at CHICAGO +146 at NEW JERSEY -350 San Jose +275 at ANAHEIM -144 Columbus +120

