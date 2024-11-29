All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 29…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 13 9 2 2 0 20 44 29 Fayetteville 13 9 3 1 0 19 44 34 Peoria 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 25 Birmingham 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 32 Knoxville 14 7 6 1 0 15 35 47 Evansville 14 6 6 2 0 14 36 39 Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 13 42 41 Quad City 12 5 6 1 0 11 37 47 Macon 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 41 Pensacola 13 2 10 1 0 5 30 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

