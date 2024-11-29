All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|13
|9
|2
|2
|0
|20
|44
|29
|Fayetteville
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|44
|34
|Peoria
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|43
|25
|Birmingham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|43
|32
|Knoxville
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|35
|47
|Evansville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|36
|39
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|42
|41
|Quad City
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|37
|47
|Macon
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Pensacola
|13
|2
|10
|1
|0
|5
|30
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.