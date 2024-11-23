Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Henley 21, Cascade 14, OT
Marist 41, Scappoose 7
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Burns 22, Banks 15
Vale 20, North Valley 3
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Oakland 28, Gervais 14
St. Paul 18, Heppner 12
Class 1A 8-Player=
Semifinal=
Adrian 34, Crane 26
North Douglas 50, Crosspoint Christian 6
Class 1A 6-Player=
Semifinal=
Harper 65, Prairie City/Burnt River 22
Powers 40, South Wasco County 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.