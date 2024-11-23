Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= OSAA Playoffs= Class 4A= Semifinal= Henley 21, Cascade 14, OT Marist 41, Scappoose 7 Class 3A= Semifinal= Burns…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Henley 21, Cascade 14, OT

Marist 41, Scappoose 7

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Burns 22, Banks 15

Vale 20, North Valley 3

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Oakland 28, Gervais 14

St. Paul 18, Heppner 12

Class 1A 8-Player=

Semifinal=

Adrian 34, Crane 26

North Douglas 50, Crosspoint Christian 6

Class 1A 6-Player=

Semifinal=

Harper 65, Prairie City/Burnt River 22

Powers 40, South Wasco County 30

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

