Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Minnesota at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

New York at Boston, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.