Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews out day-to-day with upper-body injury

TORONTO (AP) — The Maple Leafs superstar captain Auston Matthews was set to miss Tuesday night’s game against the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate that Matthews, who’s listed as day-to-day, has been “fighting through” the issue but added it’s not related to the center’s past wrist problems.

Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He picked up an assist and played more than 22 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild.

“Everybody just needs to do their job out there,” Berube said of his group’s mindset without its best player. “I don’t think you focus on, ‘Oh, Auston’s not playing so what are we going to do?’ We’ve got a good team, got good players. People are going to get a little different look in situations, lines, things like that. They’re capable guys, good players.

“You’ve just got to go play.”

The Leafs have managed in the past minus Matthews, who succeeded John Tavares as captain in August, with a 35-19-2 regular-season record and a pair of playoff wins.

Toronto, which eventually lost to Boston in seven games in May, plays two more home contests this week — Friday against the Detroit Red Wings and Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Everybody just digs in,” Berube said. “Different players get a little different opportunity.”

