Harden moves into a tie with Allen for 2nd on career made 3-pointers list behind Curry

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

He now has 2,973, well behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who entered Friday night with 3,779.

Harden entered the game three behind Allen, a Hall of Famer, who played 18 seasons. He made 3 of 6 attempts in the first quarter to tie Allen but missed three more attempts the rest of the way.

He didn’t play in the fourth with Houston up by 19 entering the quarter.

Harden tied Allen in the city where he became a star during his nine years with the Rockets. The 35-year-old was named MVP in the 2017-18 season and made the All-Star game eight times in Houston before being traded to Brooklyn in 2021

Most of his 3-pointers came with the Rockets, where he piled up 2,029. He made 320 in his first three NBA seasons while with the Thunder. He added 207 in two seasons in Philadelphia and 198 in parts of two seasons in Brooklyn.

Harden has made 219 3-pointers for the Clippers, where he is beginning his second season.

