High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2025, 12:49 AM

Tuesday’s Games

Everett 5, Tri-City 3, 10 innings

Spokane 8, Hillsboro 2

Eugene 11, Vancouver 8

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City 7, Everett 4

Spokane 8, Hillsboro 2

Vancouver 5, Eugene 2

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

