All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 13 9 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 13 9 3 1 0 19 44 35 Norfolk 15 8 4 3 0 19 52 52 Trois-Rivieres 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 31 Reading 19 6 10 3 0 15 50 59 Adirondack 12 6 5 0 1 13 30 38 Maine 14 6 8 0 0 12 32 47 Worcester 15 6 9 0 0 12 40 52

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 15 12 3 0 0 24 52 24 South Carolina 14 10 3 1 0 21 57 27 Jacksonville 12 7 3 2 0 16 40 31 Savannah 14 8 6 0 0 16 51 44 Greenville 12 7 4 1 0 15 31 42 Atlanta 15 5 7 3 0 13 26 41 Orlando 16 6 9 1 0 13 40 49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 15 10 4 1 0 21 53 40 Fort Wayne 13 9 4 0 0 18 49 44 Iowa 12 6 4 2 0 14 38 38 Bloomington 13 6 6 0 1 13 32 31 Kalamazoo 14 6 7 1 0 13 38 38 Indy 12 5 6 0 1 11 17 22 Cincinnati 12 1 8 3 0 5 22 44

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 15 9 4 1 1 20 53 44 Tulsa 14 9 4 1 0 19 53 39 Idaho 15 8 6 1 0 17 55 45 Wichita 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 48 Tahoe 13 7 4 1 1 16 43 38 Allen 13 5 5 3 0 13 35 55 Utah 12 5 6 1 0 11 40 48 Rapid City 15 4 8 1 2 11 36 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 2

Florida 5, Kalamazoo 0

Greenville 5, Savannah 4

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Maine 3, Reading 2

Orlando 4, Toledo 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4

Bloomington 4, Iowa 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Kansas City 2, Tahoe 1

Utah at Wichita, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Orlando at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

