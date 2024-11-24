All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|44
|35
|Norfolk
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|52
|52
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|38
|31
|Reading
|19
|6
|10
|3
|0
|15
|50
|59
|Adirondack
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|30
|38
|Maine
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|32
|47
|Worcester
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|40
|52
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|15
|12
|3
|0
|0
|24
|52
|24
|South Carolina
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|57
|27
|Jacksonville
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|40
|31
|Savannah
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|51
|44
|Greenville
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|31
|42
|Atlanta
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|26
|41
|Orlando
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|40
|49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|53
|40
|Fort Wayne
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|49
|44
|Iowa
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|38
|38
|Bloomington
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|32
|31
|Kalamazoo
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|38
|38
|Indy
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|17
|22
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|8
|3
|0
|5
|22
|44
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|15
|9
|4
|1
|1
|20
|53
|44
|Tulsa
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|53
|39
|Idaho
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|55
|45
|Wichita
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|51
|48
|Tahoe
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|43
|38
|Allen
|13
|5
|5
|3
|0
|13
|35
|55
|Utah
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|40
|48
|Rapid City
|15
|4
|8
|1
|2
|11
|36
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 5, Adirondack 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 2
Florida 5, Kalamazoo 0
Greenville 5, Savannah 4
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3
Maine 3, Reading 2
Orlando 4, Toledo 2
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4
Bloomington 4, Iowa 1
Idaho 4, Rapid City 1
Kansas City 2, Tahoe 1
Utah at Wichita, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Orlando at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
