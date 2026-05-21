Sports on TV for Friday, May 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Fremantle
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
12:30 p.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
2 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Oscar Mayer Wienie 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:35 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — ASC Ville de Dakar at Al Ahly Sporting Club
1 p.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat at RSSB Tigers
CHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 Memorial Cup: Kitchener at Kelowna, Round Robin
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
10 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Evanston, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Texas Tech at Florida, Super Regional – Game 1
Noon
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series: Duke at Arkansas, Super Regional – Game 1
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, Super Regional – Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Super Regional – Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma St., Super Regional – Game 2, Lincoln Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: LSU at Alabama, Super Regional – Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Arizona St. at Texas, Super Regional – Game 1
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series: UCF at UCLA, Super Regional – Game 1
CYCLING
6 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 13
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 14
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovenia, Group B, Fribourg, Switzerland
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group B, Fribourg, Switzerland
6 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group A, Zürich, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV — Houston at Chicago Cubs
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV — Detroit at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m.) OR Texas at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 3
PEACOCK — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Colorado, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3; Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, & Rabat-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3; Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, & Rabat-WTA Semifinals
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — DC at Orlando
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Golden State at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Seattle
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