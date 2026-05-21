Sports on TV for Friday, May 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Fremantle

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Oscar Mayer Wienie 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — ASC Ville de Dakar at Al Ahly Sporting Club

1 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat at RSSB Tigers

CHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 Memorial Cup: Kitchener at Kelowna, Round Robin

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Evanston, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Texas Tech at Florida, Super Regional – Game 1

Noon

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series: Duke at Arkansas, Super Regional – Game 1

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, Super Regional – Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Super Regional – Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma St., Super Regional – Game 2, Lincoln Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: LSU at Alabama, Super Regional – Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Arizona St. at Texas, Super Regional – Game 1

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series: UCF at UCLA, Super Regional – Game 1

CYCLING

6 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 13

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 14

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovenia, Group B, Fribourg, Switzerland

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group B, Fribourg, Switzerland

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group A, Zürich, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV — Houston at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV — Detroit at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m.) OR Texas at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 3

PEACOCK — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Colorado, Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3; Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, & Rabat-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3; Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, & Rabat-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — DC at Orlando

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Seattle

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