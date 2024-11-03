All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|20
|Adirondack
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|6
|Norfolk
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|19
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Worcester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|15
|Maine
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|12
|18
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|12
|Savannah
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|8
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|17
|10
|Orlando
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|19
|Atlanta
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|8
|13
|Greenville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|17
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|24
|19
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|23
|Kalamazoo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|6
|Iowa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|18
|Bloomington
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|14
|17
|Indy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|20
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|27
|22
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|27
|15
|Idaho
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|27
|20
|Tahoe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Tulsa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|26
|18
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|19
|Allen
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|35
|Rapid City
|6
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 3, Reading 0
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 1, Kalamazoo 0
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 2, Adirondack 1
Fort Wayne 4, Kansas City 3
Wichita 3, Rapid City 2
Wheeling 2, Bloomington 1
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 4
Iowa 4, Tulsa 2
Allen 6, Utah 4
Tahoe 4, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.