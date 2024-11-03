All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 8 4 4 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 8 4 4 0 0 8 19 20 Adirondack 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6 Norfolk 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 19 Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 1 0 7 14 14 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17 Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 15 Maine 6 2 4 0 0 4 12 18

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 12 Savannah 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 8 South Carolina 5 3 1 1 0 7 17 10 Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 19 Atlanta 5 2 2 1 0 5 8 13 Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 17 Jacksonville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 19 Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 23 Kalamazoo 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 6 Iowa 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 18 Bloomington 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 17 Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10 Cincinnati 6 0 4 2 0 2 13 20

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 22 Kansas City 6 4 1 0 1 9 27 15 Idaho 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 20 Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14 Tulsa 6 3 2 1 0 7 26 18 Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19 Allen 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 35 Rapid City 6 0 4 1 1 2 10 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Reading 0

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 1, Kalamazoo 0

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 2, Adirondack 1

Fort Wayne 4, Kansas City 3

Wichita 3, Rapid City 2

Wheeling 2, Bloomington 1

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 4

Iowa 4, Tulsa 2

Allen 6, Utah 4

Tahoe 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

