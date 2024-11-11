Baseball Writers’ Association of America Award Finalists List

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore; Luis Gil, RHP, New York; Austin Wells, C,…

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore; Luis Gil, RHP, New York; Austin Wells, C, New York.

AL Manager of the Year — A.J. Hinch, Detroit; Matt Quatraro, Kansas City; Stephen Vogt, Cleveland.

AL Cy Young Award — Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland; Seth Lugo, Kansas City; Tarik Skubal, Detroit.

AL Most Valuable Player — Aaron Judge, CF, New York; Juan Soto, RF, New York; Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City.

NL Most Valuable Player — Francisco Lindor, SS, New York; Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona; Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.