Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Detroit 1 0 1.000 — y-Kansas City 1 0 1.000 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Detroit 1 0 1.000 — y-Kansas City 1 0 1.000 — y-Baltimore 0 1 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oakland 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-New York 1 0 1.000 — y-San Diego 1 0 1.000 — Arizona 0 0 .000 — y-Atlanta 0 1 .000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

