Tyronn Lue and the Clippers will once again try to keep Kawhi Leonard healthy for a NBA playoff run

Los Angeles Clippers

Last season: 51-31, lost to Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

COACH: Tyronn Lue (5th season with Clippers, 9th season overall, 312-217).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Phoenix.

DEPARTURES: G/F Paul George, G Russell Westbrook, C Mason Plumlee, G Brandon Boston Jr., C/F Daniel Theis, F Moussa Diabate, G Xavier Moon.

ADDITIONS: F Derrick Jones Jr., G Kris Dunn, F Nicolas Batum, G Kevin Porter Jr., C Mo Bamba.

BetMGM championship odds: 125-1.

What to expect

The Clippers decided not to keep All-Star Paul George, who left for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team never got as far as it had hoped with George and Kawhi Leonard, who struggled to be healthy at the same time during the playoffs. The Clippers brought in several players with lower salaries and the added depth could help them in the postseason.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: George wasn’t the same high-level defender as he got older. The duo of newcomer Derrick Jones Jr. and Terance Mann (who just signed an extension) should be an improvement. Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum, who returns for a second stint with the team, also will help improve a defense that was merely average last season. The Clippers will open the season in their new arena, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood. There are no day games on their home schedule, which always seemed to be a stumbling block when they shared Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers and NHL’s Kings.

The not-so-good: Coach Tyronn Lue (who signed an extension in May) remains one of the best tacticians in the league. Once again, his biggest challenge will be to manage Kawhi Leonard’s minutes and possibly those of 35-year-old James Harden so they remain healthy and fresh for the playoffs. Leonard hasn’t been able to play consistently in the playoffs since he arrived in 2019. Concerns about his surgically repaired right knee kept him out of the Paris Olympics and he continues to deal with ongoing inflammation in the knee.

Players to watch

Harden willingly gave up the ball to Leonard and George last season, when his scoring average dipped to 16.6 points. The question is whether he reverts to his old high-scoring ways. He’ll be backed up by Kris Dunn, who can start when needed. Jones Jr. was a starter for the Dallas Mavericks, who lost to Boston in the NBA Finals. His defense plus outside shooting will be helpful. Kevin Porter Jr. is getting a second chance with the Clippers after not being in the NBA last season because of a domestic incident that led to charges. The guard averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 assists for Houston in 2022-23.

