Kinhult of Sweden leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after two rounds

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Marcus Kinhult of Sweden shot a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Friday.

Kinhult entered the day tied for second place after a 65 in the opening round at Leopard Creek Country Club.

He added seven birdies to go with three bogeys to move top of the leaderboard.

Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell and Andrea Pavan are his nearest chasers.

No. 46 Thriston Lawrence, the only player in the 156-man field ranked in the top 50, missed the cut after following up his opening-round 75 with a 72.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

