Thursday’s Scores

Battle Creek def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Boone Central def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 8-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11
Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-20
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
Cross County def. Meridian, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. St Mary’s, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Gretna def. Blair, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Haxtun, Colo. def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow
Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22
Norris def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-12, 25-5
Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha Concordia def. Bergan, 35-33, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Gross def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Pierce def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 14-25, 18-25, 25-17, 16-14
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-21
Summerland def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Wynot def. Winside, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13
BDS Triangular=
BDS def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-16
BDS def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-19
Blue Hill Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-20
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-18
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-21
Central Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12
Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-19
Pool B=
Adams Central def. Crete, 25-23, 27-25
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20
Seward def. Crete, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20
Pool C=
Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-3, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-16, 31-29
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Madison, 25-9, 25-8
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-17, 25-15
Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 20-25, 25-9
West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-9, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 29-27, 25-11
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Howells-Dodge, 25-17, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 26-24
Stanton def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-22
ECNC Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Falls City def. Mead, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-8, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16
Palmer def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
Quarterfinal=
Archangels def. Fullerton, 10-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Riverside def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
St Paul def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-21
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-11, 25-21
Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-23, 25-12
NCC Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinal=
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation=
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 26-24, 29-27
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-19, 25-16
Cornerstone def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-9, 25-16
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-4, 25-11
Semifinal=
Cornerstone def. College View Academy, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-20, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal=
Boys Town def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-7
O’Neill Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-4, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 27-25, 25-23
O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-16
Osmond Triangular=
Osmond def. Boyd County, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
East Division=
Arapahoe def. Alma, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 15-13
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-10, 25-5
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-9
Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Consolation=
Alma def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
West Division=
Dundy County Stratton def. Paxton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23, undefined-undefined
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-13, 12-25, 25-23, 25-16
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
David City def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-12
Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Centennial def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place=
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-9, 25-21
Third Place=
Milford def. Superior, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-10
Championship=
Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
