Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Battle Creek def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Boone Central def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 8-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11

Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-20

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

Cross County def. Meridian, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. St Mary’s, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Gretna def. Blair, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

Haxtun, Colo. def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow

Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

Norris def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-12, 25-5

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha Concordia def. Bergan, 35-33, 25-19, 25-18

Omaha Gross def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Pierce def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 14-25, 18-25, 25-17, 16-14

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-21

Summerland def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Wynot def. Winside, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13

BDS Triangular=

BDS def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-16

BDS def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-19

Blue Hill Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-20

Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-18

Deshler def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-21

Central Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12

Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-19

Pool B=

Adams Central def. Crete, 25-23, 27-25

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20

Seward def. Crete, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20

Pool C=

Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-3, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-16, 31-29

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Madison, 25-9, 25-8

North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-17, 25-15

Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 20-25, 25-9

West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-9, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 29-27, 25-11

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Howells-Dodge, 25-17, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 26-24

Stanton def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-22

ECNC Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Falls City def. Mead, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-8, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16

Palmer def. Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Quarterfinal=

Archangels def. Fullerton, 10-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Riverside def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

St Paul def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-21

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-11, 25-21

Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-23, 25-12

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinal=

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Consolation=

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 26-24, 29-27

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-19, 25-16

Cornerstone def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-9, 25-16

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-4, 25-11

Semifinal=

Cornerstone def. College View Academy, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-20, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal=

Boys Town def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-7

O’Neill Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-4, 25-10

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 27-25, 25-23

O’Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-16

Osmond Triangular=

Osmond def. Boyd County, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Arapahoe def. Alma, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 15-13

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-10, 25-5

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-9

Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Consolation=

Alma def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

West Division=

Dundy County Stratton def. Paxton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23, undefined-undefined

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-13, 12-25, 25-23, 25-16

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

David City def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-12

Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Centennial def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place=

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-9, 25-21

Third Place=

Milford def. Superior, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-10

Championship=

Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

