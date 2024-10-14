The Suns hope for more success in Year 2 of Big 3 with a new coach, revamped supporting cast

Phoenix Suns Last season: 49-33, lost to Minnesota in first round of playoffs. COACH: Mike Budenholzer (1st season with Suns,…

Phoenix Suns

Last season: 49-33, lost to Minnesota in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Mike Budenholzer (1st season with Suns, 10th overall 484-317).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 at L.A. Clippers.

DEPARTURES: G Eric Gordon, F Drew Eubanks

ADDITIONS: G Tyus Jones, G Monte Morris, C Mason Plumlee, F Ryan Dunn

BetMGM championship odds: +1500.

What to expect

The Suns are back for Year 2 of the Big 3 after the first season was a undeniable disappointment. The All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will once again be the focal point of the team while they’ll be helped by a supporting cast of Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and Jusuf Nurkic. Phoenix also added new coach Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to a 2021 championship after beating the Suns in six games. Budenholzer is an Arizona native and seems refreshed by the opportunity to lead a top-heavy, but talented roster.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Pretty much any team wouldn’t mind having Booker, Durant and Beal as three major building blocks. Booker is in his 10th NBA season and in his prime and the four-time All-Star has developed into one of the league’s most consistent scoring guards, equally adept at driving to the hoop, pulling up from mid-range and hitting 3-pointers. Durant — even at 36 years old — is still one of the game’s most feared scorers. When Beal is healthy, he’s a versatile guard who also knows how to get the ball in the basket. Unlike last year, the team also has a true point guard in Tyus Jones, which allows the Big 3 to focus on scoring instead of ballhandling.

The not-so-good: The roster is still relatively top-heavy, even though its construction appears much better than 2023. It’s fair to wonder if Durant can handle another season with a heavy workload. He played in 75 games last season and didn’t get much rest this summer after helping the U.S. team to Olympic gold in Paris. The team has a handful of solid defensive players like Josh Okogie, but this version of the Suns probably won’t be one of the league’s best teams on that end of the court.

Players to watch

The Suns were able to get Jones for the bargain basement price of $3 million for one season, giving the team a true point guard that it lacked last season. It’s a big opportunity for Jones, who gets to play with his most talented team. He averaged 12 points per game for the Wizards last season but more importantly contribued 7.3 assists and just 1.0 turnovers per game. Nurkic slimmed down over the offseason and could be more an option from 3-point range this season. Dunn, a rookie who was the 28th overall pick out of Virginia, is considered an elite defensive prospect. If he can develop on the offensive end, he could be a great addition to the playing rotation.

