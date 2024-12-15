Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 16

(All times Eastern)
Monday, Dec. 16
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Championship: Vermont vs. No. 13 Marshall
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth
