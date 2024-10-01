Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 2

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
8 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Brazil, Semifinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 2
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Benfica
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Columbus Crew
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
