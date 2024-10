Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 24 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Georgia Southern…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: First Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Dallas

TRUTV — San Antonio at Dallas (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Denver

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Denver (DataCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Dinamo Kiev at AS Roma

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Hoffenheim at Porto

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

