NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ 1½ (43½) Tampa Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ 1½ (43½) Tampa Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 3½ 2½ (40½) NY Jets at WASHINGTON 1½ 3 (43½) Cleveland at JACKSONVILLE 2½ 2½ (46½) Indianapolis Buffalo 1½ 1½ (47½) at HOUSTON at CHICAGO 3½ 3½ (41½) Carolina Baltimore 1½ 2½ (48½) at CINCINNATI at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (36½) Miami at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (49½) Arizona at DENVER 1½ 2½ (35½) Las Vegas Green Bay 3 3 (48½) at LA RAMS at SEATTLE 6½ 6½ (43½) NY Giants at PITTSBURGH 1½ 1½ (43½) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 6½ 5½ (43½) New Orleans

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 14½ 13½ (57½) at TROY Sam Houston 11½ 10½ (50½) at UTEP

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville State 13½ 16½ (48½) at KENNESAW STATE at TCU 18½ 15½ (51½) Houston at UNLV 2½ 6½ (58½) Syracuse at OREGON 25½ 23½ (52½) Michigan State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 1½ 1½ (52½) Boston College at WISCONSIN 10½ 13½ (45½) Purdue at LOUISVILLE 7½ 6½ (56½) SMU at PENN STATE 28½ 27½ (46½) UCLA at NC STATE 6½ 5½ (54½) Wake Forest at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17½ 17½ (44½) UMass Navy 7½ 9½ (36½) at AIR FORCE at TEXAS A&M 1½ 2½ (48½) Missouri Army 6½ 11½ (50½) at TULSA Pittsburgh 1½ 2½ (64½) at NORTH CAROLINA Tulane 14 14½ (55½) at UAB Western Michigan 7½ 9½ (56½) at BALL STATE East Carolina 7½ 8½ (46½) at CHARLOTTE at TOLEDO 9½ 6½ (43½) Miami (OH) Bowling Green 11½ 15½ (50½) at AKRON at GEORGIA 23½ 24½ (52½) Auburn Ole Miss 9½ 9½ (53½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at MARSHALL 2½ 3½ (58½) Appalachian State at OHIO STATE 17½ 19½ (45½) Iowa Indiana 11½ 13½ (41½) at NORTHWESTERN Virginia Tech 6½ 8½ (49½) at STANFORD at UCONN 13½ 16½ (49½) Temple at NEBRASKA 6½ 6½ (40½) Rutgers at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 3½ (65½) West Virginia Alabama 25½ 22½ (55½) at VANDERBILT at OREGON STATE 14½ 11½ (47½) Colorado State Louisiana 14½ 14½ (57½) at SOUTHERN MISS at COASTAL CAROLINA 4½ 5½ (53½) Old Dominion South Alabama 3½ 3½ (61½) at ARKANSAS STATE at BOISE STATE 25½ 26½ (66½) Utah State Clemson 12½ 14½ (47½) at FLORIDA STATE James Madison 15½ 17½ (48½) at UL MONROE at WASHINGTON 1½ 2½ (41½) Michigan at SAN JOSE STATE 7½ 6½ (50½) Nevada at IOWA STATE 14½ 11½ (44½) Baylor USC 9½ 8½ (50½) at MINNESOTA Tennessee 12½ 13½ (58½) at ARKANSAS UCF 2½ 2½ (61½) at FLORIDA at SAN DIEGO STATE 2½ 2½ (49½) Hawaii at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (50½) Kansas at GEORGIA TECH 8½ 9½ (54½) Duke Miami (FL) 11½ 10½ (54½) at CAL at ARIZONA 5½ 6½ (64½) Texas Tech

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -156 at BUFFALO +130

