All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Birmingham 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Quad City 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Peoria 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Evansville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 Roanoke 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12 Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Pensacola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

