All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Quad City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Peoria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Evansville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
|Macon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Pensacola
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
