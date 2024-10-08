Padres host the Dodgers in NLDS Game 3 with series tied

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69, second in…

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -152, Dodgers +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record at home. The Padres have gone 44-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 98-64 overall and 46-35 in road games. The Dodgers have a 78-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 29 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .310 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .292 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

