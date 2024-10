MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets beat Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in Game 3 of NL Wild Card Series, advance to…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets beat Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in Game 3 of NL Wild Card Series, advance to play Phillies in Division Series.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.