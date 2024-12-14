All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|20
|16
|3
|1
|0
|33
|77
|43
|Norfolk
|21
|14
|4
|3
|0
|31
|79
|63
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|13
|3
|3
|0
|29
|63
|45
|Adirondack
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|53
|64
|Worcester
|25
|9
|14
|1
|1
|20
|65
|89
|Reading
|25
|8
|13
|4
|0
|20
|65
|78
|Maine
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|50
|69
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|17
|4
|1
|0
|35
|74
|38
|South Carolina
|22
|16
|5
|1
|0
|33
|91
|45
|Jacksonville
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|56
|54
|Orlando
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|63
|75
|Greenville
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|49
|63
|Atlanta
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|48
|66
|Savannah
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|75
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|33
|84
|62
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|63
|63
|Iowa
|20
|11
|6
|3
|0
|25
|61
|56
|Indy
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|38
|32
|Bloomington
|20
|8
|10
|0
|2
|18
|44
|56
|Kalamazoo
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|46
|57
|Cincinnati
|19
|3
|13
|3
|0
|9
|36
|68
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|24
|16
|6
|1
|1
|34
|90
|61
|Tahoe
|21
|13
|6
|1
|1
|28
|82
|65
|Tulsa
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|79
|68
|Idaho
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|85
|75
|Wichita
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|76
|64
|Allen
|20
|7
|9
|4
|0
|18
|50
|79
|Rapid City
|23
|5
|13
|2
|3
|15
|51
|87
|Utah
|20
|5
|13
|2
|0
|12
|54
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Indy 6, Allen 0
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
Wheeling 4, Reading 1
Norfolk 6, Cincinnati 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 3
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0
Fort Wayne 2, Bloomington 1
Toledo 6, Iowa 3
Kansas City 4, Savannah 2
Wichita 9, Rapid City 2
Tulsa 5, Idaho 4
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.