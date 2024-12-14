All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 20 16 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 20 16 3 1 0 33 77 43 Norfolk 21 14 4 3 0 31 79 63 Trois-Rivieres 19 13 3 3 0 29 63 45 Adirondack 20 10 9 0 1 21 53 64 Worcester 25 9 14 1 1 20 65 89 Reading 25 8 13 4 0 20 65 78 Maine 21 8 11 2 0 18 50 69

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 17 4 1 0 35 74 38 South Carolina 22 16 5 1 0 33 91 45 Jacksonville 21 11 8 2 0 24 56 54 Orlando 25 11 12 2 0 24 63 75 Greenville 20 10 8 1 1 22 49 63 Atlanta 23 9 10 3 1 22 48 66 Savannah 21 10 10 1 0 21 75 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 24 15 6 3 0 33 84 62 Fort Wayne 20 12 7 1 0 25 63 63 Iowa 20 11 6 3 0 25 61 56 Indy 17 9 7 0 1 19 38 32 Bloomington 20 8 10 0 2 18 44 56 Kalamazoo 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 57 Cincinnati 19 3 13 3 0 9 36 68

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 24 16 6 1 1 34 90 61 Tahoe 21 13 6 1 1 28 82 65 Tulsa 22 13 8 1 0 27 79 68 Idaho 23 12 9 2 0 26 85 75 Wichita 23 12 10 1 0 25 76 64 Allen 20 7 9 4 0 18 50 79 Rapid City 23 5 13 2 3 15 51 87 Utah 20 5 13 2 0 12 54 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Indy 6, Allen 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Wheeling 4, Reading 1

Norfolk 6, Cincinnati 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 3

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

Fort Wayne 2, Bloomington 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 3

Kansas City 4, Savannah 2

Wichita 9, Rapid City 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

