Connor Hellebuyck makes 26 saves in the Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Canadiens

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Saturday night.

Adam Lowry, Gabriel Vilardi and Vlad Namestnikov also scored for NHL-leading Winnipeg. The Jets went 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand to improve to 22-9-1.

Josh Anderson and Lane Hutson scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots. The Canadiens dropped to 11-16-3.

Anderson pulled Montreal to 3-2 midway through the third period before Namestnikov sealed it with an empty-netter.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-1 lead when he one-timed a pass from Vilardi on a two-man advantage in the second period.

Takeaways

Jets: Leading 3-1, the Jets killed off a two-men short situation for 30 seconds late in the second period.

Canadiens: Came to life in the third period and had plenty of chances only to be stymied by Hellebuyck, who made some outstanding saves.

Key stat

The Jets scored two power-play goals, one with a two-man advantage.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. Montreal hosts Buffalo, and Winnipeg is at San Jose to open a two-game trip.

