Minnesota Lynx to play the New York Liberty Friday

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx play the New York Liberty.

The Lynx are 16-4 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.5.

The Liberty are 16-4 on the road. New York scores 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Minnesota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). New York has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lynx.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

