Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead after crash…

1 dead after crash on Anacostia Freeway, DC police say

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 12, 2024, 10:20 AM

A man is dead after a crash on the Anacostia Freeway in D.C. early Thursday morning that shut down inbound access to the 11th Street Bridge for hours, according to police.

Police responded to the report of an accident just after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, at the exit for Interstate 695 Westbound.

Officers found a man, who was not breathing, at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

WTOP Traffic reported the crash investigation blocked inbound access to the 11th Street Bridge for several hours. The bridge has since reopened.

Police did not disclose any information about what caused the crash or the identity of the man who was killed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Map of the area where the accident happened on the Anacostia Freeway
A map of the area where the crash happened. (Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up