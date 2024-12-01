1 dead after crash on Anacostia Freeway, DC police say

A man is dead after a crash on the Anacostia Freeway in D.C. early Thursday morning that shut down inbound access to the 11th Street Bridge for hours.

A man is dead after a crash on the Anacostia Freeway in D.C. early Thursday morning that shut down inbound access to the 11th Street Bridge for hours, according to police.

Police responded to the report of an accident just after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, at the exit for Interstate 695 Westbound.

Officers found a man, who was not breathing, at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

WTOP Traffic reported the crash investigation blocked inbound access to the 11th Street Bridge for several hours. The bridge has since reopened.

Police did not disclose any information about what caused the crash or the identity of the man who was killed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

