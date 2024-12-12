All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|60
|38
|Fayetteville
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|58
|46
|Birmingham
|15
|9
|3
|2
|1
|21
|54
|43
|Peoria
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|54
|29
|Knoxville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|44
|55
|Roanoke
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|50
|44
|Evansville
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|46
|59
|Macon
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|41
|47
|Quad City
|17
|5
|10
|1
|1
|12
|47
|68
|Pensacola
|17
|4
|12
|1
|0
|9
|41
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 3 p.m.
