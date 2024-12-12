Would you buy your next car from Amazon? E-commerce giant launches Amazon Autos

E-commerce giant Amazon's online offerings now includes cars as Amazon Autos launched Tuesday, letting customers browse, order, finance, and buy new cars, trucks, and SUVs from local dealerships.

Amazon is beginning its venture into car sales with Hyundai in 48 cities, including D.C. In a release, Amazon said it plans to roll out additional manufacturers, cities and new functionality, such as leasing in 2025.

Here’s how it works: The auto shopping experience will seem very familiar for anyone who’s used the Amazon site for items ranging from children’s crayons to formal attire.

After entering the site, on a button labeled Shop Available Cars, users enter their approximate location and receive search results within 75 miles of their ZIP code.

As with other online car shopping sites like AutoTrader, Carmax and Carvana, users can search for available vehicles by model, trim, color and features.

Unlike other sites which offer used vehicles, Amazon Autos only sells new, with shoppers able to click from 2025, 2024 or 2023 model years.

After selecting a car, the shopper is presented with pricing calculators to estimate monthly payments, and can apply for and secure financing for that particular vehicle.

Amazon Autos says it is providing “transparent pricing from local dealers, eliminating the need for negotiation.” The price customers see at check-out includes all taxes and fees.

Customers can get a firm trade-in value for their current vehicle, which is provided by an independent third party — the value can be applied toward the purchase price through Amazon Autos.

After completing the checkout process online, the customer can schedule a pick-up time at the dealership, while dropping off their trade-in.

Unlike days of kicking tires and mulling over purchases while sitting in a car at a dealership, Amazon Autos’ exchange policy reads:

Vehicles purchased on Amazon.com are not returnable once the car has been picked up, though you can cancel your order for a full refund any time before you pick up your car. If you are dissatisfied with your new car during or after pickup, Hyundai offers a 3 Day Worry-Free Exchange policy from participating dealerships. Please contact the dealership directly for details on exchanging your vehicle.

And for a limited time, Amazon says if you buy a car, you can get $2,300 in Amazon.com gift cards.

