LPGA Tour goes to Japan as the only main tour in action

LPGA Tour and Japan LPGA TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC Site: Shiga, Japan. Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,616. Par: 72. Prize money:…

LPGA Tour and Japan LPGA

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Shiga, Japan.

Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,616. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Mone Inami.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Ruoning Yin won the Maybank Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth and final stop on the LPGA’s fall “Asia Swing” before it heads to Hawaii and then concludes its season with two weeks in Florida. … Ruoning Yin has won two of three Asian stops in Shanghai and Malaysia. She is not playing this week. … The Toto Japan Classic dates to 1973. It was 54 holes until going to 72 holes for the first time in 2021. … Jeeno Thitikul has been runner-up the last two years in the Maybank Championship. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Japan LPGA. The 35 Japan LPGA members in the field include Chisato and Akie Iwai, twin sisters who each have three wins on their tour. … Yin becomes the fourth LPGA player with at least three wins this year, joining Nelly Korda, Hannah Green and Lydia Ko. … Celine Boutier did not finish in the top 10 in any of her four title defenses this year on the LPGA (Drive On, Evian, Scottish, Malaysia).

Next week: Lotte Championship.

PGA Tour

Last week: Nico Echavarria won the Zozo Championship.

Next week: World Wide Technology Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

European Tour

Last week: Byeong Hun An won the Genesis Championship.

Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Padraig Harrington won the Simmons Bank Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Other tours

Asian Tour: BNI Indonesian Masters, Royale Jakarta GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-2:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 2:30-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12-1 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 1-2 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Alcanada GC, Mallorca, Spain. Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Marco Penge. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Riyadh, Riyadh GC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Defending champion: Alison Lee. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Queensland PGA Championship, Nudgee GC (Kurrai), Nudgee, Australia. Defending champion: Phoenix Campbell. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Blue Label Challenge, Gary Player CC (Sun City and Lost City), Johannesburg, South Africa. Defending champion: Luca Filippi. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Korea LPGA: S-Oil Championship, Elysian Jeju CC, Jeju Island, South Korea. Defending champion: Yujin Sung. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

