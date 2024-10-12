PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints (MI) 70, Akron-Fairgrove 0
Allegan 31, Watervliet 0
Almont 43, Richmond 7
AuGres-Sims 74, Atlanta 28
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42, Dryden 36
Bath 22, Saranac 8
Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Hastings 0
Beal City 42, Leroy Pine River 3
Belding 30, Oakridge High School 3
Bellaire def. Engadine, forfeit
Belleville 41, Wayne Memorial 0
Berrien Springs 22, Dowagiac Union 20
Bessemer 29, Lake Linden-Hubbell 12
Big Rapids 41, Newaygo 20
Birch Run 27, Durand 26
Boyne City 48, Livonia Clarenceville 7
Breckenridge 43, Byron 7
Brighton 49, Plymouth 48
Brimley 74, Rapid River 21
Britton-Deerfield 62, Morenci 14
Bronson 64, Quincy 13
Brown City 56, Mayville 0
Buchanan 51, Hartford 18
Burr Oak 52, Litchfield 13
Burton Atherton def. Flint International, forfeit
Burton Bendle 45, Genesee 0
Byron Center 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 24
Cadillac 24, Greenville 16
Calumet 47, Hancock 18
Canton 30, Salem 6
Capac 44, Memphis 8
Carleton Airport 60, Newport Jefferson 43
Cass City def. Bad Axe, forfeit
Cedar Springs 21, Sparta 12
Central Lake 32, Onaway 28
Charlevoix 44, Mancelona 14
Chelsea 35, Jackson 0
Chesaning 23, Ovid-Elsie 7
Clare 49, Shepherd 0
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 24, Whiteford 12
Clawson 46, New Haven 8
Climax-Scotts 36, Bellevue 6
Clinton 22, Hillsdale 12
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 24, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21
Clinton Township Clintondale 48, Madison Heights 44
Coleman 36, Merrill 28
Colon 21, Athens 6
Corunna 70, Clio 6
Crystal Falls Forest Park 58, Ironwood 8
Davison 63, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6
DeWitt 42, Grand Ledge 0
Dearborn 45, Livonia Stevenson 34
Dearborn Advanced Tech 44, Lutheran Westland 0
Dearborn Edsel Ford 26, Taylor 22
Dearborn Fordson 42, Westland John Glenn 26
Decatur def. Cassopolis, forfeit
Deckerville 44, Kingston 0
Detroit Catholic Central 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3
Detroit Central 40, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit Denby 50, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit King 40, Detroit East English 14
Detroit Lincoln-King 58, ATAP 0
Detroit Loyola 43, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7
Detroit Old Redford 46, Melvindale ABT 0
Detroit Southeastern 22, Detroit Mumford 8
Detroit Voyageur 28, Detroit UPSM 13
Dexter 49, Monroe 7
East Grand Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0
East Jordan 42, Harbor Springs 13
East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 7
East Lansing 39, Lansing Everett 26
Elk Rapids 44, Tawas 8
Fennville 56, Bangor 20
Fenton 41, Flushing 21
Flint Hamady 62, Burton Atherton 24
Fowler 41, Potterville 6
Frankenmuth 48, Bridgeport 6
Frankfort 26, Muskegon Catholic 24
Franklin 34, Livonia Churchill 0
Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 27
Fulton-Middleton 24, Portland St Patrick 20
Garber 21, Alma 7
Garden City 35, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22
Gibraltar Carlson 49, Brownstown Woodhaven 14
Gladwin 28, Midland Bullock Creek 18
Gobles 20, Martin 14
Goodrich 42, Ortonville Brandon 14
Grand Blanc 51, Saginaw 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, Zeeland East 6
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Coopersville 41
Grand Rapids Northview 12, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3
Grand Rapids West Catholic 24, Forest Hills Eastern 23
Grandville Calvin 26, St Charles 22
Grass Lake 54, Manchester 46
Grayling 25, Kalkaska 6
Grosse Pointe North 42, Warren Fitzgerald 34
Grosse Pointe South 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 14
Hamilton 24, Spring Lake 14
Hanover-Horton 42, Addison 0
Harbor Beach 48, Reese 14
Harper Woods 44, Rochester 15
Harrison 42, Farwell 14
Hart 44, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Haslett 35, St Johns 14
Hazel Park 58, Warren Lincoln 20
Heston 26, Hillman 0
Holland 48, Comstock Park 22
Holland Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42
Holt 42, Lansing Waverly 20
Hopkins 27, Fruitport 12
Houghton 42, Gladstone 17
Houghton Lake 36, Lake City 6
Howard City Tri-County 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 28
Howell 35, Novi 21
Hudson 32, Dundee 0
Hudsonville 35, Grandville 16
Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Byron Center South Christian 21
Ida 48, Adrian Madison 17
Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 7
Ishpeming 54, Sevastopol, Wis. 0
Ithaca 42, Saginaw Nouvel 19
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Traverse City St Francis 7
Jenison 33, Caledonia 20
Kalamazoo Central 66, Battle Creek Central 14
Kalamazoo Hackett 35, South Haven 0
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 31, Richland Gull Lake 11
Kent City 50, White Cloud 6
Kinde-North Huron 48, Caseville 16
Kingsford 34, Ishpeming Westwood 6
Kingsley 43, Cheboygan 13
Laingsburg 47, Dansville 20
Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 27
Lake Orion 20, Clarkston 13
Lakeland (MI) 28, South Lyon 21
Lansing Catholic 31, Ionia 8
Lansing Sexton 63, Eaton Rapids 7
Lapeer 26, Oak Park 12
Leslie 54, East Jackson 12
Liggett 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24
Lincoln-Alcona 74, Whittemore-Prescott 16
Linden 42, Flint Kearsley 7
Lowell 49, Allendale 20
Macomb Lutheran North 30, Gabriel Richard Catholic 22
Madison Heights Lamphere 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7
Manistee 62, Shelby 14
Manton 44, Roscommon 41
Maple City Glen Lake 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Marcellus 65, Eau Claire 30
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25, Allen Park Cabrini 14
Marlette 48, Vassar 38
Marshall 37, Battle Creek Pennfield 8
Marysville 19, St Clair 13
Mason 42, Fowlerville 7
Mason County Central 50, Hesperia 13
Mattawan 24, St Joseph 7
McBain 36, Evart 29
Melvindale 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 7
Mendon 62, Battle Creek St Philip 20
Menominee 34, Negaunee 19
Midland 28, Saginaw Heritage 13
Midland Dow 49, Bay City Central 7
Millington 28, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 0
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 37, Flat Rock 14
Montague 70, Fremont 64
Montrose Hill-McCloy 26, New Lothrop 20
Morley-Stanwood 38, Comstock 0
Morrice 38, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 6
Mt Clemens 16, Detroit Leadership 0
Mt Morris 28, Otisville LakeVille 20
Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 7
Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Grand Rapids Union 0
Napoleon 60, Michigan Center 38
New Boston Huron 31, Grosse Ile 7
Niles 21, Edwardsburg 14
Niles Brandywine 40, Benton Harbor 20
North Central 78, Ontonagon 43
North Dickinson 71, Carney-Nadeau 6
North Muskegon 40, Ravenna 0
Northville 38, Hartland 21
Norway 36, Newberry 30
Novi 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3
Okemos 21, Coldwater 14
Olivet 21, Lake Odessa Lakewood 10
Onsted 35, Blissfield 6
Oscoda 54, Benzie Central 28
Otsego 49, Plainwell 21
Parchment 51, Constantine 30
Parma Western 44, Jackson Northwest 31
Paw Paw 41, Three Rivers 0
Petoskey 28, Marquette 23
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Perry 6
Pickford 58, St Ignace 0
Pinckney 21, Adrian 10
Pinconning 39, Beaverton 20
Pittsford 42, Camden-Frontier 14
Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Ferndale 14
Port Huron Northern 20, Warren Mott 0
Portage Central 23, Portage Northern 6
Portland 48, Charlotte 26
Posen 54, Hale 20
Redford Thurston 7, Romulus 6
Redford Union 55, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12
Reed City 40, Grant 6
Riverview 43, Milan 19
Rochester Adams 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13
Rockford 47, Holland West Ottawa 15
Romeo 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Roseville 53, L’Anse Creuse 7
Royal Oak 38, Pontiac 12
Royal Oak Shrine 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14
Rudyard 29, Munising 28
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Hemlock 0
Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Flint Powers 35
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 41, Carrollton 6
Saline 42, Ypsilanti Lincoln 0
Sand Creek 40, Stockbridge 35
Sandusky 38, Caro 6
Sanford-Meridian 35, St. Louis (MI) 13
Sault Ste Marie 31, Alpena 12
Schoolcraft 56, Saugatuck 7
South Lyon East 35, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0
Southgate Anderson 48, Lincoln Park 14
St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Center Line 12
St. Joseph OLL 28, Wyoming Lee 14
Standish-Sterling Central 27, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 25
Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 6
Stephenson 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 14
Stevensville Lakeshore 38, Battle Creek Lakeview 12
Summerfield 62, Erie-Mason 0
Swartz Creek 27, Holly 13
Tecumseh 54, Ypsilanti 44
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 7, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 6
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Dearborn Divine Child 21
Traverse City Central 12, Bay City Western 10
Traverse City West 30, Mount Pleasant 13
Trenton 13, Allen Park 6
Ubly 46, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Union City 45, Springport 21
Utica 41, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14
Utica Eisenhower 21, Macomb Dakota 14
Utica Ford II 13, Fraser 6
Vestaburg 56, Webberville 38
Vicksburg 49, Sturgis 6
Warren Cousino 28, Port Huron 27
Warren De La Salle 42, Birmingham Brother Rice 21
Waterford Our Lady 28, Flint Southwestern 0
Wayland Union 55, Grand Rapids Christian 34
White Pigeon 40, Centreville 6
Whitehall 47, Ludington 10
Whitmore Lake 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 8
Williamston 52, Lansing Eastern 16
Wyoming Godwin Heights 42, Kelloggsville 14
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian def. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, forfeit
Zeeland West 38, Wyoming 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.