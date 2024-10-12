PREP FOOTBALL= All Saints (MI) 70, Akron-Fairgrove 0 Allegan 31, Watervliet 0 Almont 43, Richmond 7 AuGres-Sims 74, Atlanta 28…

PREP FOOTBALL=

All Saints (MI) 70, Akron-Fairgrove 0

Allegan 31, Watervliet 0

Almont 43, Richmond 7

AuGres-Sims 74, Atlanta 28

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42, Dryden 36

Bath 22, Saranac 8

Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Hastings 0

Beal City 42, Leroy Pine River 3

Belding 30, Oakridge High School 3

Bellaire def. Engadine, forfeit

Belleville 41, Wayne Memorial 0

Berrien Springs 22, Dowagiac Union 20

Bessemer 29, Lake Linden-Hubbell 12

Big Rapids 41, Newaygo 20

Birch Run 27, Durand 26

Boyne City 48, Livonia Clarenceville 7

Breckenridge 43, Byron 7

Brighton 49, Plymouth 48

Brimley 74, Rapid River 21

Britton-Deerfield 62, Morenci 14

Bronson 64, Quincy 13

Brown City 56, Mayville 0

Buchanan 51, Hartford 18

Burr Oak 52, Litchfield 13

Burton Atherton def. Flint International, forfeit

Burton Bendle 45, Genesee 0

Byron Center 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 24

Cadillac 24, Greenville 16

Calumet 47, Hancock 18

Canton 30, Salem 6

Capac 44, Memphis 8

Carleton Airport 60, Newport Jefferson 43

Cass City def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Cedar Springs 21, Sparta 12

Central Lake 32, Onaway 28

Charlevoix 44, Mancelona 14

Chelsea 35, Jackson 0

Chesaning 23, Ovid-Elsie 7

Clare 49, Shepherd 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 24, Whiteford 12

Clawson 46, New Haven 8

Climax-Scotts 36, Bellevue 6

Clinton 22, Hillsdale 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 24, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21

Clinton Township Clintondale 48, Madison Heights 44

Coleman 36, Merrill 28

Colon 21, Athens 6

Corunna 70, Clio 6

Crystal Falls Forest Park 58, Ironwood 8

Davison 63, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6

DeWitt 42, Grand Ledge 0

Dearborn 45, Livonia Stevenson 34

Dearborn Advanced Tech 44, Lutheran Westland 0

Dearborn Edsel Ford 26, Taylor 22

Dearborn Fordson 42, Westland John Glenn 26

Decatur def. Cassopolis, forfeit

Deckerville 44, Kingston 0

Detroit Catholic Central 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3

Detroit Central 40, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit Denby 50, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit King 40, Detroit East English 14

Detroit Lincoln-King 58, ATAP 0

Detroit Loyola 43, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7

Detroit Old Redford 46, Melvindale ABT 0

Detroit Southeastern 22, Detroit Mumford 8

Detroit Voyageur 28, Detroit UPSM 13

Dexter 49, Monroe 7

East Grand Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

East Jordan 42, Harbor Springs 13

East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 7

East Lansing 39, Lansing Everett 26

Elk Rapids 44, Tawas 8

Fennville 56, Bangor 20

Fenton 41, Flushing 21

Flint Hamady 62, Burton Atherton 24

Fowler 41, Potterville 6

Frankenmuth 48, Bridgeport 6

Frankfort 26, Muskegon Catholic 24

Franklin 34, Livonia Churchill 0

Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 27

Fulton-Middleton 24, Portland St Patrick 20

Garber 21, Alma 7

Garden City 35, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22

Gibraltar Carlson 49, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Gladwin 28, Midland Bullock Creek 18

Gobles 20, Martin 14

Goodrich 42, Ortonville Brandon 14

Grand Blanc 51, Saginaw 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, Zeeland East 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Coopersville 41

Grand Rapids Northview 12, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3

Grand Rapids West Catholic 24, Forest Hills Eastern 23

Grandville Calvin 26, St Charles 22

Grass Lake 54, Manchester 46

Grayling 25, Kalkaska 6

Grosse Pointe North 42, Warren Fitzgerald 34

Grosse Pointe South 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 14

Hamilton 24, Spring Lake 14

Hanover-Horton 42, Addison 0

Harbor Beach 48, Reese 14

Harper Woods 44, Rochester 15

Harrison 42, Farwell 14

Hart 44, Muskegon Orchard View 14

Haslett 35, St Johns 14

Hazel Park 58, Warren Lincoln 20

Heston 26, Hillman 0

Holland 48, Comstock Park 22

Holland Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42

Holt 42, Lansing Waverly 20

Hopkins 27, Fruitport 12

Houghton 42, Gladstone 17

Houghton Lake 36, Lake City 6

Howard City Tri-County 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 28

Howell 35, Novi 21

Hudson 32, Dundee 0

Hudsonville 35, Grandville 16

Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Byron Center South Christian 21

Ida 48, Adrian Madison 17

Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 7

Ishpeming 54, Sevastopol, Wis. 0

Ithaca 42, Saginaw Nouvel 19

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Traverse City St Francis 7

Jenison 33, Caledonia 20

Kalamazoo Central 66, Battle Creek Central 14

Kalamazoo Hackett 35, South Haven 0

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 31, Richland Gull Lake 11

Kent City 50, White Cloud 6

Kinde-North Huron 48, Caseville 16

Kingsford 34, Ishpeming Westwood 6

Kingsley 43, Cheboygan 13

Laingsburg 47, Dansville 20

Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 27

Lake Orion 20, Clarkston 13

Lakeland (MI) 28, South Lyon 21

Lansing Catholic 31, Ionia 8

Lansing Sexton 63, Eaton Rapids 7

Lapeer 26, Oak Park 12

Leslie 54, East Jackson 12

Liggett 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24

Lincoln-Alcona 74, Whittemore-Prescott 16

Linden 42, Flint Kearsley 7

Lowell 49, Allendale 20

Macomb Lutheran North 30, Gabriel Richard Catholic 22

Madison Heights Lamphere 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7

Manistee 62, Shelby 14

Manton 44, Roscommon 41

Maple City Glen Lake 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Marcellus 65, Eau Claire 30

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25, Allen Park Cabrini 14

Marlette 48, Vassar 38

Marshall 37, Battle Creek Pennfield 8

Marysville 19, St Clair 13

Mason 42, Fowlerville 7

Mason County Central 50, Hesperia 13

Mattawan 24, St Joseph 7

McBain 36, Evart 29

Melvindale 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 7

Mendon 62, Battle Creek St Philip 20

Menominee 34, Negaunee 19

Midland 28, Saginaw Heritage 13

Midland Dow 49, Bay City Central 7

Millington 28, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 0

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 37, Flat Rock 14

Montague 70, Fremont 64

Montrose Hill-McCloy 26, New Lothrop 20

Morley-Stanwood 38, Comstock 0

Morrice 38, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 6

Mt Clemens 16, Detroit Leadership 0

Mt Morris 28, Otisville LakeVille 20

Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 7

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Grand Rapids Union 0

Napoleon 60, Michigan Center 38

New Boston Huron 31, Grosse Ile 7

Niles 21, Edwardsburg 14

Niles Brandywine 40, Benton Harbor 20

North Central 78, Ontonagon 43

North Dickinson 71, Carney-Nadeau 6

North Muskegon 40, Ravenna 0

Northville 38, Hartland 21

Norway 36, Newberry 30

Novi 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3

Okemos 21, Coldwater 14

Olivet 21, Lake Odessa Lakewood 10

Onsted 35, Blissfield 6

Oscoda 54, Benzie Central 28

Otsego 49, Plainwell 21

Parchment 51, Constantine 30

Parma Western 44, Jackson Northwest 31

Paw Paw 41, Three Rivers 0

Petoskey 28, Marquette 23

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Perry 6

Pickford 58, St Ignace 0

Pinckney 21, Adrian 10

Pinconning 39, Beaverton 20

Pittsford 42, Camden-Frontier 14

Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Ferndale 14

Port Huron Northern 20, Warren Mott 0

Portage Central 23, Portage Northern 6

Portland 48, Charlotte 26

Posen 54, Hale 20

Redford Thurston 7, Romulus 6

Redford Union 55, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12

Reed City 40, Grant 6

Riverview 43, Milan 19

Rochester Adams 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13

Rockford 47, Holland West Ottawa 15

Romeo 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Roseville 53, L’Anse Creuse 7

Royal Oak 38, Pontiac 12

Royal Oak Shrine 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Rudyard 29, Munising 28

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Hemlock 0

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Flint Powers 35

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 41, Carrollton 6

Saline 42, Ypsilanti Lincoln 0

Sand Creek 40, Stockbridge 35

Sandusky 38, Caro 6

Sanford-Meridian 35, St. Louis (MI) 13

Sault Ste Marie 31, Alpena 12

Schoolcraft 56, Saugatuck 7

South Lyon East 35, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

Southgate Anderson 48, Lincoln Park 14

St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Center Line 12

St. Joseph OLL 28, Wyoming Lee 14

Standish-Sterling Central 27, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 25

Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 6

Stephenson 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 14

Stevensville Lakeshore 38, Battle Creek Lakeview 12

Summerfield 62, Erie-Mason 0

Swartz Creek 27, Holly 13

Tecumseh 54, Ypsilanti 44

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 7, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 6

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Dearborn Divine Child 21

Traverse City Central 12, Bay City Western 10

Traverse City West 30, Mount Pleasant 13

Trenton 13, Allen Park 6

Ubly 46, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Union City 45, Springport 21

Utica 41, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

Utica Eisenhower 21, Macomb Dakota 14

Utica Ford II 13, Fraser 6

Vestaburg 56, Webberville 38

Vicksburg 49, Sturgis 6

Warren Cousino 28, Port Huron 27

Warren De La Salle 42, Birmingham Brother Rice 21

Waterford Our Lady 28, Flint Southwestern 0

Wayland Union 55, Grand Rapids Christian 34

White Pigeon 40, Centreville 6

Whitehall 47, Ludington 10

Whitmore Lake 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 8

Williamston 52, Lansing Eastern 16

Wyoming Godwin Heights 42, Kelloggsville 14

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian def. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, forfeit

Zeeland West 38, Wyoming 7

