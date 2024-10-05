PREP FOOTBALL= Addison 60, Homer 22 Adrian 17, Jackson 14 All Saints (MI) 84, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0 Allen Park 23,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 60, Homer 22

Adrian 17, Jackson 14

All Saints (MI) 84, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

Allen Park 23, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

Allen Park Cabrini 28, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Almont 29, Armada 28

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 15, Detroit Loyola 6

AuGres-Sims 60, Posen 20

Auburn Hills Avondale 41, Royal Oak 3

Bark River-Harris 54, L’Anse 0

Bath 50, Laingsburg 25

Battle Creek Central 54, Richland Gull Lake 39

Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Parma Western 13

Bay City Central 7, Saginaw 6

Beal City 51, Evart 6

Beaverton 30, St. Louis (MI) 29

Belding 50, Comstock Park 0

Bellaire def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit

Belleville 42, Westland John Glenn 15

Berrien Springs 31, Buchanan 6

Beverly Hills Groves 35, South Lyon 0

Big Rapids 48, Howard City Tri-County 12

Birmingham Seaholm 38, Troy 7

Blanchard Montabella 72, Byron 0

Boyne City 21, Grayling 18

Breckenridge 34, St Charles 31

Brighton 38, Canton 0

Brown City 58, Dryden 6

Burr Oak 36, Camden-Frontier 32

Burton Atherton def. Beecher, forfeit

Burton Bentley 26, Genesee 6

Byron Center 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28

Calumet 29, Houghton 0

Capac 42, Mayville 14

Carleton Airport 28, New Boston Huron 12

Cass City 40, Caro 0

Cassopolis 27, Comstock 24

Cedarville 40, Engadine 0

Charlevoix 28, Elk Rapids 0

Charlotte 14, Olivet 3

Chelsea 38, Tecumseh 14

Chesaning 50, Montrose Hill-McCloy 0

Clare 27, Standish-Sterling Central 26

Clarkston 38, Troy Athens 7

Clawson 27, Clinton Township Clintondale 14

Cle. Hts., Ohio 14, River Rouge 7

Climax-Scotts 65, Athens 0

Clinton 32, Onsted 28

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Utica Eisenhower 31

Coldwater 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 21

Coleman 32, Carson City-Crystal 20

Coloma 41, Delton Kellogg 6

Coopersville 42, Allendale 20

Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 7

Davison 35, East Lansing 10

DeWitt 64, Holt 0

Dearborn 58, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Advanced Tech 24, Flint Southwestern 6

Dearborn Divine Child 33, Detroit UD Jesuit 17

Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Livonia Clarenceville 13

Dearborn Fordson 52, Livonia Churchill 14

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 17, Melvindale 14

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Redford Thurston 13

Decatur 50, Centreville 0

Deckerville 46, Memphis 0

Detroit Cass Tech 56, Detroit Renaissance 0

Detroit Catholic Central 37, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Detroit Central 52, Detroit Northwestern 0

Detroit King 63, Detroit Southeastern 0

Detroit Old Redford 40, Detroit Community 0

Dexter 42, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6

Dowagiac Union 63, Niles Brandywine 0

Dundee 26, Hillsdale 6

Durand 53, Mt Morris 23

East Grand Rapids 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 8

East Jordan 43, Mancelona 28

Ecorse 28, Chandler Park Academy High School 12

Edison 36, Detroit University Prep 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 44, Sandusky 16

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 29, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22

Farmington 35, Bloomfield Hills 7

Fennville 56, Onaway 0

Fenton 24, Linden 21

Ferndale 37, Pontiac 0

Flat Rock 42, Milan 7

Flint Kearsley 15, Holly 14

Flint Powers 42, Alma 35

Flushing 42, Swartz Creek 14

Forest Hills Eastern 34, Spring Lake 28

Fowler 14, Pewamo-Westphalia 11

Fowlerville 49, Lansing Eastern 8

Frankenmuth 41, Bay City John Glenn 13

Frankfort 41, Tawas 0

Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 27

Freeland 46, Garber 0

Fremont 62, Muskegon Orchard View 28

Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Liggett 28

Garden City 29, Romulus 26

Gaylord 51, Alpena 0

Gladwin 56, Shepherd 20

Gobles 54, Eau Claire 0

Goodrich 42, Corunna 7

Grand Blanc 35, Lapeer 21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Holland Christian 18

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 39, Bangor 8

Grand Rapids Northview 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 28, St. Joseph OLL 20

Grand Rapids West Catholic 38, Wayland Union 0

Grandville 33, East Kentwood 25

Grant 27, Lakeview 6

Greenville 25, Sparta 22

Grosse Pointe North 14, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6

Grosse Pointe South 55, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Hamilton 42, Grand Rapids Christian 36

Hanover-Horton 51, Vandercook Lake Jackson 0

Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 6

Harper Woods 49, Southfield A&T 6

Harrison 16, Pinconning 15

Haslett 35, Williamston 21

Hastings 42, Marshall 6

Hazel Park 46, Madison Heights 34

Holland West Ottawa 24, Jenison 21

Hopkins 48, Holland 21

Houghton Lake 52, Roscommon 43

Howell 44, Hartland 30

Hudson 55, Adrian Madison 17

Hudsonville 59, Grand Haven 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Wyoming 14

Ida 46, Blissfield 12

Indian River-Inland Lakes 54, Rogers City 16

Ionia 21, Lansing Sexton 20

Iron Mountain def. Gwinn, forfeit

Ithaca 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 35

Jonesville 32, Brooklyn Columbia Central 12

Kalamazoo Hackett 33, Constantine 21

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 41, Battle Creek Lakeview 22

Kelloggsville 24, Benton Harbor 8

Kinde-North Huron 42, Peck 28

Kingsford 50, Hancock 8

Kingston 52, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 20

L’Anse Creuse 48, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35

Lake Fenton 56, Clio 0

Lakeland (MI) 21, Waterford Mott 7

Lansing Catholic 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14

Lansing Everett 35, Grand Ledge 12

Lansing Waverly 25, Okemos 18

Lenawee Christian 46, Morenci 30

Leroy Pine River 39, Manton 34

Leslie 36, Napoleon 28

Lincoln Park 20, Taylor 6

Lincoln-Alcona 67, Heston 12

Litchfield 26, North Adams-Jerome 22

Lowell 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 35

Ludington 39, Manistee 38

Lutheran Westland 33, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 0

Macomb Dakota 42, Romeo 7

Madison Heights Lamphere 68, Sterling Heights 0

Manchester 72, East Jackson 19

Manistique 33, West Iron County 0

Maple City Glen Lake 44, Kalkaska 13

Marion 48, Suttons Bay 0

Marquette 28, Escanaba 7

Martin 70, Brethren 8

Marysville 39, Marine City 20

Mason 40, St Johns 10

Mason County Central 35, Hart 12

Mattawan 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 7

McBain 36, Lake City 8

Mendon 66, Bellevue 42

Menominee 49, Gladstone 7

Merritt 45, Ashley 14

Michigan Center 33, Grass Lake 28

Midland 30, Traverse City Central 7

Midland Dow 26, Traverse City West 12

Milford 34, Walled Lake Central 0

Mio-AuSable 66, Whittemore-Prescott 54

Monroe 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 6

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 34, Riverview 15

Morley-Stanwood 18, White Cloud 12

Morrice 58, Webberville 0

Mount Pleasant 24, Bay City Western 3

Muskegon 62, Grand Rapids Union 0

Muskegon Mona Shores 33, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Negaunee 42, Ishpeming Westwood 6

New Lothrop 41, Otisville LakeVille 7

Newaygo 27, Remus Chippewa Hills 16

Newport Jefferson 27, Grosse Ile 7

Niles 42, Vicksburg 7

North Branch 28, Yale 14

North Dickinson 52, Stephenson 0

North Farmington 19, Oak Park 18

North Muskegon 36, Montague 8

Northville 27, Salem 21

Norway 40, Munising 28

Novi 21, Plymouth 20

Onekama 34, Central Lake 12

Ontonagon 32, Ironwood 20

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 48, Detroit Country Day 0

Ortonville Brandon 54, Owosso 47

Oscoda 42, Harbor Springs 14

Otsego 54, Sturgis 6

Ovid-Elsie 30, Birch Run 14

Oxford 18, Rochester Adams 17

Parchment 55, Allegan 10

Paw Paw 21, Edwardsburg 7

Perry 38, Dansville 6

Petoskey 42, Cadillac 18

Pickford 44, Newberry 14

Pinckney 35, Ypsilanti 27

Pittsford 50, Concord 12

Pontiac Notre Dame 57, Reed City 26

Port Huron 23, Utica Ford II 6

Port Huron Northern 49, Fraser 14

Portage Central 21, Kalamazoo Central 14

Portland 64, Eaton Rapids 0

Rapid River 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 8

Ravenna 42, Hesperia 10

Redford Union 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Richmond 42, Imlay City 13

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 22, Rochester 21

Rockford 34, Caledonia 14

Roseville 47, Utica 0

Royal Oak Shrine 14, Waterford Our Lady 7

Rudyard 45, St Ignace 28

Saginaw Heritage 49, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Carrollton 0

Saginaw Nouvel 42, Hemlock 8

Saginaw Swan Valley 41, Bridgeport 0

Saline 48, Bedford 3

Sand Creek 38, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Sanford-Meridian 41, Farwell 7

Saranac 63, Potterville 26

Saugatuck 52, Galesburg-Augusta 14

Schoolcraft 17, Lawton 3

Shelby def. Holton, forfeit

South Haven 43, Watervliet 0

Southgate Anderson 41, Brownstown Woodhaven 21

Springport 28, Reading 24

St Clair 42, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6

St Joseph 48, Portage Northern 34

Stanton Central Montcalm 36, Kent City 8

Stockbridge 28, Quincy 7

Summerfield 48, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 7

Summit 48, Detroit UPSM 12

The New Standard 64, Flint International 14

Three Rivers 21, Plainwell 6

Traverse City St Francis 55, Cheboygan 6

Trenton 28, Gibraltar Carlson 14

Ubly 46, Reese 20

Union City 36, Bronson 8

Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Vassar 24

Waldron def. Tekonsha, forfeit

Walled Lake Western 56, South Lyon East 21

Warren Fitzgerald 26, Warren Woods Tower 0

Warren Lincoln 28, New Haven 6

Waterford Kettering 21, Walled Lake Northern 18

West Bloomfield 49, Lake Orion 41

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41, Midland Bullock Creek 3

White Pigeon 66, Hartford 0

Whiteford 65, Erie-Mason 8

Whitehall 38, Oakridge High School 7

Whitmore Lake 30, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 23

Wyoming Godwin Heights 15, Fruitport 12

Wyoming Lee 28, New Buffalo 20

Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Ann Arbor Huron 20

Zeeland East 22, Byron Center South Christian 15

Zeeland West 28, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7



Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

