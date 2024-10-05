PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 60, Homer 22
Adrian 17, Jackson 14
All Saints (MI) 84, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0
Allen Park 23, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0
Allen Park Cabrini 28, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14
Almont 29, Armada 28
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 15, Detroit Loyola 6
AuGres-Sims 60, Posen 20
Auburn Hills Avondale 41, Royal Oak 3
Bark River-Harris 54, L’Anse 0
Bath 50, Laingsburg 25
Battle Creek Central 54, Richland Gull Lake 39
Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Parma Western 13
Bay City Central 7, Saginaw 6
Beal City 51, Evart 6
Beaverton 30, St. Louis (MI) 29
Belding 50, Comstock Park 0
Bellaire def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit
Belleville 42, Westland John Glenn 15
Berrien Springs 31, Buchanan 6
Beverly Hills Groves 35, South Lyon 0
Big Rapids 48, Howard City Tri-County 12
Birmingham Seaholm 38, Troy 7
Blanchard Montabella 72, Byron 0
Boyne City 21, Grayling 18
Breckenridge 34, St Charles 31
Brighton 38, Canton 0
Brown City 58, Dryden 6
Burr Oak 36, Camden-Frontier 32
Burton Atherton def. Beecher, forfeit
Burton Bentley 26, Genesee 6
Byron Center 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28
Calumet 29, Houghton 0
Capac 42, Mayville 14
Carleton Airport 28, New Boston Huron 12
Cass City 40, Caro 0
Cassopolis 27, Comstock 24
Cedarville 40, Engadine 0
Charlevoix 28, Elk Rapids 0
Charlotte 14, Olivet 3
Chelsea 38, Tecumseh 14
Chesaning 50, Montrose Hill-McCloy 0
Clare 27, Standish-Sterling Central 26
Clarkston 38, Troy Athens 7
Clawson 27, Clinton Township Clintondale 14
Cle. Hts., Ohio 14, River Rouge 7
Climax-Scotts 65, Athens 0
Clinton 32, Onsted 28
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Utica Eisenhower 31
Coldwater 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 21
Coleman 32, Carson City-Crystal 20
Coloma 41, Delton Kellogg 6
Coopersville 42, Allendale 20
Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 7
Davison 35, East Lansing 10
DeWitt 64, Holt 0
Dearborn 58, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Advanced Tech 24, Flint Southwestern 6
Dearborn Divine Child 33, Detroit UD Jesuit 17
Dearborn Edsel Ford 35, Livonia Clarenceville 13
Dearborn Fordson 52, Livonia Churchill 14
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 17, Melvindale 14
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Redford Thurston 13
Decatur 50, Centreville 0
Deckerville 46, Memphis 0
Detroit Cass Tech 56, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Catholic Central 37, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Detroit Central 52, Detroit Northwestern 0
Detroit King 63, Detroit Southeastern 0
Detroit Old Redford 40, Detroit Community 0
Dexter 42, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6
Dowagiac Union 63, Niles Brandywine 0
Dundee 26, Hillsdale 6
Durand 53, Mt Morris 23
East Grand Rapids 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 8
East Jordan 43, Mancelona 28
Ecorse 28, Chandler Park Academy High School 12
Edison 36, Detroit University Prep 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 44, Sandusky 16
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 29, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22
Farmington 35, Bloomfield Hills 7
Fennville 56, Onaway 0
Fenton 24, Linden 21
Ferndale 37, Pontiac 0
Flat Rock 42, Milan 7
Flint Kearsley 15, Holly 14
Flint Powers 42, Alma 35
Flushing 42, Swartz Creek 14
Forest Hills Eastern 34, Spring Lake 28
Fowler 14, Pewamo-Westphalia 11
Fowlerville 49, Lansing Eastern 8
Frankenmuth 41, Bay City John Glenn 13
Frankfort 41, Tawas 0
Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 27
Freeland 46, Garber 0
Fremont 62, Muskegon Orchard View 28
Gabriel Richard Catholic 48, Liggett 28
Garden City 29, Romulus 26
Gaylord 51, Alpena 0
Gladwin 56, Shepherd 20
Gobles 54, Eau Claire 0
Goodrich 42, Corunna 7
Grand Blanc 35, Lapeer 21
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Holland Christian 18
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 39, Bangor 8
Grand Rapids Northview 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 28, St. Joseph OLL 20
Grand Rapids West Catholic 38, Wayland Union 0
Grandville 33, East Kentwood 25
Grant 27, Lakeview 6
Greenville 25, Sparta 22
Grosse Pointe North 14, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6
Grosse Pointe South 55, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0
Hamilton 42, Grand Rapids Christian 36
Hanover-Horton 51, Vandercook Lake Jackson 0
Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 6
Harper Woods 49, Southfield A&T 6
Harrison 16, Pinconning 15
Haslett 35, Williamston 21
Hastings 42, Marshall 6
Hazel Park 46, Madison Heights 34
Holland West Ottawa 24, Jenison 21
Hopkins 48, Holland 21
Houghton Lake 52, Roscommon 43
Howell 44, Hartland 30
Hudson 55, Adrian Madison 17
Hudsonville 59, Grand Haven 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Wyoming 14
Ida 46, Blissfield 12
Indian River-Inland Lakes 54, Rogers City 16
Ionia 21, Lansing Sexton 20
Iron Mountain def. Gwinn, forfeit
Ithaca 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 35
Jonesville 32, Brooklyn Columbia Central 12
Kalamazoo Hackett 33, Constantine 21
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 41, Battle Creek Lakeview 22
Kelloggsville 24, Benton Harbor 8
Kinde-North Huron 42, Peck 28
Kingsford 50, Hancock 8
Kingston 52, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 20
L’Anse Creuse 48, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35
Lake Fenton 56, Clio 0
Lakeland (MI) 21, Waterford Mott 7
Lansing Catholic 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14
Lansing Everett 35, Grand Ledge 12
Lansing Waverly 25, Okemos 18
Lenawee Christian 46, Morenci 30
Leroy Pine River 39, Manton 34
Leslie 36, Napoleon 28
Lincoln Park 20, Taylor 6
Lincoln-Alcona 67, Heston 12
Litchfield 26, North Adams-Jerome 22
Lowell 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 35
Ludington 39, Manistee 38
Lutheran Westland 33, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 0
Macomb Dakota 42, Romeo 7
Madison Heights Lamphere 68, Sterling Heights 0
Manchester 72, East Jackson 19
Manistique 33, West Iron County 0
Maple City Glen Lake 44, Kalkaska 13
Marion 48, Suttons Bay 0
Marquette 28, Escanaba 7
Martin 70, Brethren 8
Marysville 39, Marine City 20
Mason 40, St Johns 10
Mason County Central 35, Hart 12
Mattawan 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 7
McBain 36, Lake City 8
Mendon 66, Bellevue 42
Menominee 49, Gladstone 7
Merritt 45, Ashley 14
Michigan Center 33, Grass Lake 28
Midland 30, Traverse City Central 7
Midland Dow 26, Traverse City West 12
Milford 34, Walled Lake Central 0
Mio-AuSable 66, Whittemore-Prescott 54
Monroe 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 6
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 34, Riverview 15
Morley-Stanwood 18, White Cloud 12
Morrice 58, Webberville 0
Mount Pleasant 24, Bay City Western 3
Muskegon 62, Grand Rapids Union 0
Muskegon Mona Shores 33, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Negaunee 42, Ishpeming Westwood 6
New Lothrop 41, Otisville LakeVille 7
Newaygo 27, Remus Chippewa Hills 16
Newport Jefferson 27, Grosse Ile 7
Niles 42, Vicksburg 7
North Branch 28, Yale 14
North Dickinson 52, Stephenson 0
North Farmington 19, Oak Park 18
North Muskegon 36, Montague 8
Northville 27, Salem 21
Norway 40, Munising 28
Novi 21, Plymouth 20
Onekama 34, Central Lake 12
Ontonagon 32, Ironwood 20
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 48, Detroit Country Day 0
Ortonville Brandon 54, Owosso 47
Oscoda 42, Harbor Springs 14
Otsego 54, Sturgis 6
Ovid-Elsie 30, Birch Run 14
Oxford 18, Rochester Adams 17
Parchment 55, Allegan 10
Paw Paw 21, Edwardsburg 7
Perry 38, Dansville 6
Petoskey 42, Cadillac 18
Pickford 44, Newberry 14
Pinckney 35, Ypsilanti 27
Pittsford 50, Concord 12
Pontiac Notre Dame 57, Reed City 26
Port Huron 23, Utica Ford II 6
Port Huron Northern 49, Fraser 14
Portage Central 21, Kalamazoo Central 14
Portland 64, Eaton Rapids 0
Rapid River 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 8
Ravenna 42, Hesperia 10
Redford Union 54, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Richmond 42, Imlay City 13
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 22, Rochester 21
Rockford 34, Caledonia 14
Roseville 47, Utica 0
Royal Oak Shrine 14, Waterford Our Lady 7
Rudyard 45, St Ignace 28
Saginaw Heritage 49, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Carrollton 0
Saginaw Nouvel 42, Hemlock 8
Saginaw Swan Valley 41, Bridgeport 0
Saline 48, Bedford 3
Sand Creek 38, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Sanford-Meridian 41, Farwell 7
Saranac 63, Potterville 26
Saugatuck 52, Galesburg-Augusta 14
Schoolcraft 17, Lawton 3
Shelby def. Holton, forfeit
South Haven 43, Watervliet 0
Southgate Anderson 41, Brownstown Woodhaven 21
Springport 28, Reading 24
St Clair 42, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6
St Joseph 48, Portage Northern 34
Stanton Central Montcalm 36, Kent City 8
Stockbridge 28, Quincy 7
Summerfield 48, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 7
Summit 48, Detroit UPSM 12
The New Standard 64, Flint International 14
Three Rivers 21, Plainwell 6
Traverse City St Francis 55, Cheboygan 6
Trenton 28, Gibraltar Carlson 14
Ubly 46, Reese 20
Union City 36, Bronson 8
Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Vassar 24
Waldron def. Tekonsha, forfeit
Walled Lake Western 56, South Lyon East 21
Warren Fitzgerald 26, Warren Woods Tower 0
Warren Lincoln 28, New Haven 6
Waterford Kettering 21, Walled Lake Northern 18
West Bloomfield 49, Lake Orion 41
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41, Midland Bullock Creek 3
White Pigeon 66, Hartford 0
Whiteford 65, Erie-Mason 8
Whitehall 38, Oakridge High School 7
Whitmore Lake 30, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 23
Wyoming Godwin Heights 15, Fruitport 12
Wyoming Lee 28, New Buffalo 20
Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Ann Arbor Huron 20
Zeeland East 22, Byron Center South Christian 15
Zeeland West 28, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.