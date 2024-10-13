Australia takes 4 India wickets in last over to reach knockout stage at Women’s T20 World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten half-century went in vain as defending champion Australia took…

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten half-century went in vain as defending champion Australia took four wickets in the last over of the cricket match and won by nine runs at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Australia advanced from Group A to the semifinals with the win. India’s fate now depends on the outcome of the New Zealand versus Pakistan game on Monday.

In the early match, Maia Bouchier smashed 62 not out off 34 balls as England crushed Scotland by 10 wickets with 10 overs remaining in their Group B clash.

Kaur took her team close to a successful chase with 54 not out off 47 balls. India started the final over at 138-5, needing 14 runs to win. Two run-outs and two wickets for Australia bowler Annabel Sutherland saw India finish its innings at 142-9.

Australia rode on vital middle-order runs from skipper Tahlia McGrath (32 runs in 26 balls) and Ellyse Perry (32 in 23) after opener Grace Harris hit a 41-ball 40 in a total of 151-8.

Australia finished top of its group, winning all four games.

India is currently second after two wins and two losses. Both India and New Zealand have four points each, two more than Pakistan.

A win for the Kiwis on Monday will put them through, while Pakistan winning will see the remaining qualification spot in the group determined by net run-rate.

Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat first. Medium pacer Renuka Singh picked up 2-24 as India made it a tough start.

Singh accounted for Beth Mooney (2) and then trapped Georgia Wareham lbw for a golden duck.

Harris resisted and put on 62 off nine overs faced for the third wicket with McGrath. Their partnership turned the game around for Australia, despite left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (1-14) providing the breakthrough when McGrath was out stumped.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma, who finished with 2-28, had Harris out caught in the 14th over.

Australia lost wickets regularly in the second half of its innings, but Perry strung things together at the other end. She hit two fours and a six, helping her side to a commanding 150-plus total.

India’s chase faltered early on when left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux trapped Smriti Mandhana lbw for six.

Shafali Verma holed out for a brisk 20 off 13 balls, including two fours and a six. Megan Schutt then dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues for 16 and India was down to 47-3 in 6.5 overs.

Kaur and Sharma put on 63 off 54 balls for the fourth wicket – Sharma contributed 29 runs. But the run-rate was creeping up, and Sharma holed out in the 16th over.

England powers past Scotland

England powered its way to 113-0 in only 10 overs as Bouchier put on an unbeaten opening stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who continued her splendid tournament form to score 51 not out off 26 balls.

This was after Scotland was restricted to 109-6 in its 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 2-13 in four overs.

With the win England moved to the top of Group B with three successive wins in as many games.

It is equal on six points with second-place South Africa, but ahead on a comfortable net run-rate of +1.716. England’s final game is against third-place West Indies (four points). All three teams could find themselves in a battle for the two knockout spots from the group.

Scotland has lost all four group games in its first Women’s T20 World Cup campaign, and along with hosts Bangladesh, is out of contention to advance from the group.

Scotland opted to bat and its openers made a decent start. Sarah Bryce scored 27 off 31 balls and put on 38 for the first wicket with Saskia Horley (13).

Nat Sciver-Brunt provided the breakthrough, and then Ecclestone had Sarah Bryce stumped with the score at 50-2 in 10.4 overs.

Skipper Kathryn Bryce top scored with 33 off 28 but the other batters were unable to kick on against disciplined English bowling led by Ecclestone.

In reply, England’s openers made light work of the chase. Wyatt-Hodge, who has previous scores of 41 and 43 in the tournament, smacked seven fours.

Bouchier hit 12 fours to reach 50 off 30 balls as the opening duo overhauled the target with half the innings to spare.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.