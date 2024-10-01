De Jong returns to action with Barcelona after ankle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to Barcelona on Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to Barcelona on Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly five months because of an ankle injury.

The Dutch midfielder replaced Lamine Yamal in the 75th minute of Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Young Boys in the Champions League.

“I’m very happy with the victory and personally for being able to play again,” said De Jong, who was loudly cheered by Barcelona fans when he entered the match. “I didn’t expected to be cheered like that. I’m very thankful for how people have treated me.”

De Jong had hurt his right ankle in April in a Spanish league clasico against Real Madrid. He also missed the European Championship because of the injury.

Barcelona had opened its Champions League campaign with a 2-1 loss at Monaco.

Also Tuesday, forward Ansu Fati made his second appearance of the season after replacing Pedri in the 63rd minute. Fati had played a few minutes in Barcelona’s match at Monaco last month.

He returned from a loan to English club Brighton this season.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha and Iñigo Martínez added goals for Barcelona, along with an own-goal by Mohamed Camara, in the win against Young Boys.

