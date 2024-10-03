Como soccer team is attracting more than just celebrities to Italy’s famous lake

ROME (AP) — George Clooney’s villa is a 20-minute drive up the lake shore road from Como’s stadium. Kate Beckinsale…

ROME (AP) — George Clooney’s villa is a 20-minute drive up the lake shore road from Como’s stadium.

Kate Beckinsale was a spectator in the stands last weekend.

Celebrity spottings and weddings have long been a pastime on Italy’s famous lake, which is known for its majestic views of the Alps.

Now there’s another reason to visit: The local soccer team is making rapid progress in its first season back in the top division in more than two decades.

Since Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Roberto Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono purchased the club five years ago in Serie D, the club has also been attracting soccer celebrities.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas and former France striker Thierry Henry — both World Cup winners and former teammates at Arsenal — are minority owners.

“We chose to invest in Como because investing exclusively in soccer comes with unpredictable risks,” said Mirwan Suwarso, who manages Como for the Hartonos. “Here we’re relying on a brand: We want to make this the top soccer tourism destination in the world.”

Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid players join Como

The heavy foreign investment has attracted a mix of well-known veteran players and rising prospects.

Veterans such as former Liverpool and Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina and former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto. Plus former France and Real Madrid center back Raphael Varane, who then decided to retire but plans to remain with the club in another role.

Alberto Moreno, a 32-year-old left back, has played every minute of the opening six Serie A matches after signing as a free agent in July after leaving Villarreal — having previously played for Liverpool.

Then there’s Nico Paz, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder signed from Real Madrid; and Alieu Fadera, 22-year-old Gambian winger signed from Genk.

Add in Como-born striker Patrick Cutrone (formerly of AC Milan), who is tied atop the league scoring chart with four goals in six games, and it’s clear that there’s a mix of players not usually seen at a promoted club.

“Como is the revelation of the season,” Napoli coach Antonio Conte said before the Serie A leader hosts Como on Friday.

Foreigners make up half of Como’s fans

In Como’s last three matches, it held Champions League side Bologna to 2-2, won at Champions League side Atalanta 3-2 and beat Hellas Verona 3-2 to move into the top half of the table in 10th.

“The ambitions are high,” Cutrone said. “But the first objective remains avoiding relegation. Then we’ll see about the rest.”

The club is collaborating with Lake Como Tourism to help attract more visitors to the area. Already 40% of Como’s tickets are being purchased by foreigners.

“But we also wanted to award our most devoted fans who have been season-ticket holders since Como was in Serie C,” Suwarso said in Corriere della Sera. “For them, we haven’t increased the ticket prices from last season.”

Fabregas to meet one of his mentors in Conte

Visiting the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be extra special for Fabregas, who will be facing one of his former coaches.

Fabregas played under Conte for two seasons at Chelsea. They won the English Premier League together the first year and the FA Cup the second season.

But before the trophies came, Conte told Fabregas when he arrived in London that he might want to think about finding another club because the coach didn’t anticipate using him much.

“It was the first time in my career, or maybe in my life, that someone had said something like that to me,” Fabregas said this week, adding he took the message as motivation to work harder.

“And after four months I was playing all the time,” Fabregas said. “He made me suffer in training. I learned a ton from him. It was a different method — a type of soccer I had never experienced before. Now I use his teachings when things get tough. He taught me a lot and I thank him for that.”

Conte added, “I always thought he could be a coach. He was curious and was always trying to learn.”

